Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Recognized as a 2024 Top Employer

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its ambition to be a global leader in smoking harm reduction, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) has been transforming as a company with an all-encompassing strategy that includes stakeholders, consumers, and its employees.

As such, RBH is proud to once again receive the Greater Toronto's Top Employers Certification in recognition of its forward-thinking workplace policies as the company continues to advance efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace flexibility and employee advancement, and support employees' overall wellbeing and mental health.



Quote: Ksenia Kamenskaya, Director, People & Culture, RBH

"Our people are our strength. The engagement of our employees is the foundation of our success and so we place a tremendous focus on creating an inclusive environment where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. We've implemented initiatives and evolved offerings based on their input and feedback and I'm proud of the tremendous strides that we continue to make."

Key workplace initiatives include:

EQUAL SALARY certification which demonstrates our commitment to pay female and male employees equally for equal work. RBH is the first international company to receive the certification in Canada .





. "SMART WORK," giving employees flexible work options to achieve greater work-life balance.





An Employee and Family Assistance Program, which includes access to an annual spending account for mental health practitioners as well as an annual spending account to support employees' balanced lifestyles.





A pension plan for all employees plus flexible health and dental benefits.





Employee-led resource groups that foster a culture of belonging and create community through awareness and education events, and networking and mentoring opportunities.





Providing employees with access to an on-demand learning portal featuring online courses and degrees from leading universities to support employees develop key capabilities for lifetime employability.





Creation of an online hub to guide employees in accessing support and navigating available benefits during their big life events.





Commitment to pay transparency and including salary/ salary range for all job postings nationally.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. This is the sixth time that RBH has received the certification.

Now in its 18th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Eight criteria are assessed including physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

