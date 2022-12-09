TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - For the fifth time, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) has received Greater Toronto's Top Employers Certification.

RBH, as part of its ambition to eliminate cigarettes in Canada by 2035, is transforming its workplace. The organization champions employee-centric initiatives and is committed to advancing inclusion and diversity efforts, workplace flexibility, employee advancement, and supporting employees' overall wellbeing and mental health. Key initiatives that make RBH a GTA Top Employer include:

EQUAL-SALARY certification, which verifies that RBH pays female and male employees equally for equal work.

Mentoring program that leverages the power of collective experiences by bringing mentor and mentee together. Curated training programs are also offered to employees, and RBH has invested over $1 million in employee training.

in employee training. Employee and Family Assistance Program, which includes access to an annual spending account for mental health practitioners.

An annual spending account to support employees' balanced lifestyles as well as a pension plan for all employees.

Adopted the spirit of the three recommendations for Corporate Canada from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. They are actioned with education, celebration, and acknowledgment of Indigenous history and culture.

Benefits Expansion

RBH is committed to being a best-in-class employer. The organization recently enhanced its benefits offering to reflect the evolving and diverse needs of employees across the organization with a focus on further supporting wellbeing and mental health support. Starting in 2023, RBH team members will have access to increased mental health support for all levels of benefit coverage. Marriage and family therapists will be included as part of the company's expanded mental health support. As well, coverage for fertility benefits will be substantially increased and, to support any employee on their personal gender affirmation journey, RBH is also adding gender affirmation coverage.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work in the GTA.

Now in its 17th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

To learn more about RBH and to view open opportunities, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/join-us. To see all the GTA's 2023 Top Employers, visit: https://www.canadastop100.com/toronto/.

Quote: Ksenia Kamenskaya , Director, People & Culture, RBH

As a company, we have worked to create a diverse and inclusive environment that emphasizes overall wellbeing. We are proud to, once again, see our efforts being recognized.

We take a data-driven approach to supporting employees – we build initiatives around feedback and listening. It creates a best-in-class structure and an environment where employees feel like partners. I'm proud of how we are continuing to move RBH forward as a top employer.

RBH has an ambitious goal: to eliminate cigarettes in Canada in the next decade or less. And we know that our team is at the heart of driving this change.

We will continue to look for ways to partner with our employees and create a supportive environment that lets everyone bring their whole selves to work so they can make a difference.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information: Media Inquiries: James DeCosimo, Media Relations, Tel: (437) 326-1931, E-mail: [email protected]