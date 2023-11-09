New heated tobacco product accelerates company's drive to make Canada smoke-free

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - As the next step in its efforts to be a leader in smoking harm reduction, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) is ushering in a new heated tobacco product, bringing advanced features and innovative technology for adult nicotine consumers.

RBH's new heated tobacco product is the latest expansion of the company's growing portfolio of smoke-free innovations. To date, Philip Morris International (PMI) – the parent company of RBH – has invested more than $10 billion ($8 billion USD) in science and technology to develop smoke-free products.

This new product brings the latest innovation in heat-not-burn technology. The new bladeless SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEM™ provides improved experience and is now available in select stores across Canada with four tobacco flavour options.

Cigarettes burn tobacco and create smoke, which contains high levels of harmful or potentially harmful chemicals – the primary cause of smoking related disease. Alternative products, such as heated tobacco, vaping products and oral smokeless tobacco products, eliminate the burning of tobacco and smoke, which means that average levels of harmful chemicals can be significantly reduced compared to cigarettes.

While these smoke-free products are addictive and not risk-free, they offer adult smokers better and potentially less harmful alternatives compared to continuing to smoke cigarettes.



QUOTE: Mindaugas Trumpaitis, Managing Director, RBH:

We have been transforming as a company to be part of the solution ensuring smoke free products are kept away from youth while still providing affordable and accessible alternatives to existing adult smokers.

There's no doubt Canada can be a global leader in reducing the harm caused by smoking, but it requires actionable steps, such as creating policy that differentiates between smoke-free products and cigarettes.

QUOTE: Kory McDonald, Head, External Affairs, RBH:

Canadians should know the facts when it comes to smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes. These products are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive, but they offer adult smokers better and potentially less harmful alternatives compared to continuing to smoke cigarettes. Government policy should reflect this.

N.B. Under the federal Tobacco and Vaping Products Act, naming a heated tobacco product could be considered promotion. Therefore, RBH has voluntarily withheld the name of its new product in this release.

