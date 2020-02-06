Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. Certified as Top Employer in Canada for Third Year

As an independent human resources certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses participants through its global HR Best Practices Survey. In order to be certified, organizations must successfully achieve the required minimum standard as set out by the Top Employers Institute.

The HR Best Practice Survey encompasses more than 100 questions which cover 600 'People Development' practices across 10 topics, including Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, and Compensation & Benefits and Culture.

RBH has been certified by the Top Employer Institute since 2018 and received Equal Salary Certification in 2019. Receiving these certifications highlights RBH's commitment to the success of its employees.

RBH is on a transformation journey to Unsmoke Canada by 2035. Part of that transformation includes a cultural transformation to empower RBH employees to create a better future and culture.

QUOTES: Anu Wadhwani, People and Culture Director, RBH:

We are honoured that RBH has been certified as a Top Employer 2020. This important recognition is a true reflection of the sincere effort and commitment that our people and the company have made to be the very best employer possible.

Our mission is to Unsmoke Canada. Our purpose is to create better, innovative smoke-free alternatives for smokers and grow an enduring, world-class company which we are deeply proud of.

At RBH, we operate as one, share openly and remain invested in the success of the company and each other that's why recognitions from Top Employer Institute and Equally-Salary are important to us.

The certification is a reminder that we are part of a global community of forward-thinking organizations that continue to strive for only the best people practices.

Companies don't change industries, people do. At RBH our people are changing the future of tobacco to help Unsmoke Canada.

QUOTE: David Plink, Top Employers Institute:

To become recognized as a Top Employer, an organization will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2020 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information visit our website.

About the Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1500 organizations in 118 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of 6 000 000 employees globally.

