TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - In its continued push towards creating a waste-free future and reducing the post-consumer waste of its products, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) has launched its Smoke-Free Recycling Program nationally.

Under the Smoke-free Recycling Program, the company is recycling or safely disposing of vaping devices, pods – including those from competitors – and accessories as well as heated tobacco devices. The program was originally launched with recycling receptacles in 450 stores across select provinces. With the national expansion, recycling receptacles are now available in more than 3000 retail locations across the country excluding Quebec. RBH continues to offer consumers the option to mail-in smoke-free products at no cost directly from their home or business.

Since its inception, the overall return rate for the Smoke-free Recycling Program is sitting above 5 per cent – a best-in-class return rate for takeback programs in Canada. As well, under the program, more than 100,000 devices have been collected and safely disposed of.

Driving positive change

Sustainability is a core part of RBH's transformation from one of the country's largest cigarette makers to one that encourages smokers to quit or switch to better alternatives. As part of the company's sustainability efforts, RBH organizes and supports local litter cleanup initiatives under its Unsmoke Canada cleanup program. In 2022, the Unsmoke Canada cleanups:

Engaged more than 2,400 volunteers who collectively contributed approximately 11,500 hours cleaning up litter and cigarette butts

Saw more than 1,300,000 cigarette butts collected and properly recycled, which was a 42 per cent increase year-over-year

Cleaned up and treated more than 47,000 kilograms of litter (exclusive of cigarette butts)

The national cleanup program is unique in the industry. RBH is working to reduce litter in the environment while also working with an industry leader in recycling to recycle all the collected cigarette butts, specifically targeting the plasticized filters.

Additionally, under its Giving Back Program, RBH provided more than $100,000 to 21 charities across the country to help them tackle social and environmental causes. The goal of the Giving Back Program is to create long-term value in the areas of education, environment, and community well-being.

To find a location to recycle a smoke-free device, visit: https://www.veev-vape.com/ca/en/recycle_veev.

To learn more about RBH's commitment towards driving positive change, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/how-we-give-back

Quote: Kory McDonald , Head of External Affairs, RBH

At RBH, we see ourselves as leaders in our industry when it comes to championing sustainability.

We know that eliminating cigarettes and helping adult smokers choose smoke-free alternatives is where we can have the most significant impact. But we are also working to reduce post-consumer waste and advance the conversation around littering to minimize the environmental impact of our products.

The national expansion of our Smoke-free Recycling Program and our efforts to support the collection and proper disposal of cigarette butts are two ways we are taking action to meet these ambitions.

Sustainability is a core part of our transformation, and we are committed to creating a smoke-free and waste-free future.

We will continue to look for opportunities to have a positive impact across communities, the economy, and the environment.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

