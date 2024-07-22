TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges (RBH) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award combines employee feedback – collected through a company-wide survey – with an independent analysis to evaluate performance along dimensions of credibility, respect, pride, fairness, and camaraderie.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 per cent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

RBH champions employee-centric initiatives and is committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace flexibility, employee advancement, and supporting employees' overall wellbeing and mental health. Key initiatives that make RBH a Great Place to Work® include:

EQUAL-SALARY certification, which verifies that RBH pays female and male employees equally for equal work.

Mentoring programs that leverage the power of collective experiences by bringing mentors and mentees together. Curated training programs are also offered to employees, and RBH has invested over $1 million in employee training.

in employee training. Employee and Family Assistance Program, which includes professional assistance to address mental health related challenges.

An annual spending account to support employees' balanced lifestyles as well as a pension plan for all employees.

Adoption of the spirit of the three recommendations for Corporate Canada from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. They are actioned with education, celebration, and acknowledgment of Indigenous history and culture.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

QUOTES

"Our team's dedication has always been the driving factor behind our success and this certification is a formal recognition of their exceptional efforts. It's the passion and dedication of our people that make our workplace not just good, but great. This recognition is a testament to the vibrant culture our employees have cultivated. Here's to continuing to build a thriving workplace as part of our transformational journey to deliver a smoke-free future." – Milena Trentadue, Managing Director, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges

"Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Rothmans, Benson & Hedges stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees." - Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges:

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™:

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®:

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

