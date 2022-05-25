Smoke-free recycling program and national cleanup programs action RBH's ambition in creating a waste-free future

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - To help eliminate litter in communities across Canada, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) team members have organized local cleanup events in four communities across Canada on May 31st.

The events will be taking place in the following cities and at the following locations (all times are local):

Vancouver : Vancouver Business District, Waterfront Station from 10 a.m. – noon

: Vancouver Business District, Waterfront Station from – noon Calgary : Princess Island (698 Eau Claire Ave. SW) from 10 a.m. – noon

: (698 Eau Claire Ave. SW) from – noon Greater Toronto Area : 1500 Don Mills Road from 10 a.m. – noon

1500 Don Mills Road from – noon Montreal : Parc du Mont-Royal ( Maison Smith - 1260 Chemin Remembrance) from 10 a.m. – noon

Hundreds of RBH team members will be cleaning up litter in public locations, waterfronts, and local community areas. The cleanup events aim to raise awareness and bring forward the conversation about the habit of littering in an effort to create cleaner communities, consistent with RBH's values to reduce the impact from its products and operations as it drives towards a smoke-free future.

Commitment to Sustainability

RBH recognizes the importance of sustainability as part of its ambition to create a smoke-free future in Canada. Last year, the organization introduced a Smoke-Free Recycling Program. Under the program, RBH is recycling or safely disposing of vaping devices, pods – including those from competitors – and accessories as well as heated tobacco devices. In the few months since launch, more than 6,300 units of e-cigarette waste have been collected and recycled. The pilot project is set to expand online and across retail locations this year.

Additionally, and in a continued effort to make a positive impact in communities across Canada, RBH organizes and supports local cleanup initiatives. To date, with the national cleanup program, close to 1-million volunteers have participated and, collectively, invested about 10.5 million hours in cleanup projects. The program has positively impacted local communities in every province with more than 4-million pounds or more than 1.8 million kgs of litter cleaned up as well as nearly 800,000 cigarette butts collected and recycled – one of the most littered items in Canada.

To find out more about RBH's sustainability efforts, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/how-we-give-back

Quote: Jeff Gaulin , Director, External Affairs, RBH

We recognize the importance of sustainability to our business and in our communities and see ourselves as leaders in this space in our industry.

As we transform our organization, we want to have a positive impact on society and one of the ways we're able to do that is by taking action to minimize the environmental impact of our products and our operations.

We see our team members taking action in their communities and, as an organization, we've taken action most notably with an industry first, national recycling program as well as a national cleanup program.

As we work to achieve our ambition of eliminating cigarettes in Canada in the next decade, we'll also be removing one of the world's most littered items.

in the next decade, we'll also be removing one of the world's most littered items. There is a lot of work to do but, if Canadians, industry, and government can come together, we can create a lasting impact on the lives of everyone in this country by giving them a world without cigarette smoke and without cigarette butts.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2020 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information visit our website .

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: James DeCosimo, Media Relations, [email protected], (437) 326-1931