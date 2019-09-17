Roots Re-Launches its TUFF Boot with Fred VanVleet Capsule Collection

As an inspirational individual and athlete who has followed his dreams and overcome many #TUFFSTEPS along the way, Fred has had, and continues to leave, an imprint on the world. Fred lives life on his own terms, staying true to himself and never forgetting where he has come from, because what he has been through has made him who he is today. For more than 45 years, Roots has celebrated what makes us all unique, recognizing that everyone has a story that is distinctly their own.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Roots, a brand that shares my commitment to community and celebrating the authenticity of a person's story," said Fred VanVleet. "That's what makes you who you are. I look forward to wearing my TUFF Boots on my journey forward."

With Roots x Fred VanVleet, Fred adds his personal style and love for his homecourt city, Toronto, Canada to the comfort and style of Roots classic TUFF Boot. The black boot features a pop of red and black Park Plaid on the ankle cuff, a signature for Roots and the official colours for both Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. The boots also swap out the traditional TUFF Boot gromets for a more rugged D-ring eyelet. Being familiar with Canadian winters, the boots have a ThinsulateTM lining for increased warmth, as well as light-weight, slip-resistant rubber soles, that include maple leaf tread. Each pair of Roots x Fred VanVleet TUFF Boots comes with custom-designed Fred VanVleet signed laces and a collector's-edition Fred VanVleet leather keychain tag, hand-crafted at Roots Toronto Leather Factory. Even the boot box is limited-edition, complete with an exclusive Roots x Fred VanVleet logo.

"TUFF has been part of the Roots story for more than 25 years," said James Connell, Chief eCommerce and Customer Experience Officer. "We are excited to be bringing our beloved TUFF boot back in a lighter-weight, modernized version for both men and women. Collaborating with Fred on design and sharing his #TUFFSTEPS journey is an amazing way to re-launch the collection."

Originally introduced in 1992, Roots TUFF Boot was inspired by the authentic look of durable work boots. Designed for a life on-the-go, Roots developed a lighter-weight boot that combines rugged style with modern comfort. Each boot is made with quality materials, including waterproof nubuck leather; breathable lining; Ortholite®, Eco-HybridTM, washable, insoles; and slip-resistant outsoles. Providing comfort and style for everyday adventures, each boot comes with two sets of laces and two versatile insole options: City, a contoured fit and Cabin, a roomier fit. The TUFF collection is available in five colour ways for men and eight for women, and can be found at Roots stores across Canada and the U.S. as well as online at roots.com.

The limited-edition Roots x Fred VanVleet capsule collection is available at roots.com and the following Roots stores:

Vancouver: 1001 Robson St., Metropolis at Metrotown, CF Pacific Centre Edmonton: West Edmonton Mall Toronto: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 80 Bloor St., CF Sherway Gardens, Square One Shopping Centre, Vaughn Mills, Scarborough Town Centre Montreal: 1025 Saint-Catherine St. West Halifax: Halifax Shopping Centre Chicago: 619 Michigan Ave.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As at August 3, 2019, we had 116 corporate-retail stores in Canada, eight corporate-retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 34 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Roots Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Kristen Davies, kdavies@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4116; Public Relations: Elyse Goody, egoody@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4332; Public Relations: Brittany Elliott, ZOI Agency, Brittany@agence-zoi.com, 416-863-9888

