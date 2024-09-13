Roots Announces Chief Product Officer Transition

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Roots Corporation (TSX: ROOT) today announced that Karuna Scheinfeld, Chief Product Officer, will be stepping down at the end of 2024.

Roots does not intend to replace the Chief Product Officer role; however, it has commenced a search for senior-level design talent with international experience in the outdoor and active sectors to support these fast growing areas of the business.

"Since joining us in 2020, Karuna has been an exceptional partner, establishing a go-to-market process and products in line with our brand vision and direction," commented Meghan Roach, President & CEO, Roots Corporation.

"I have appreciated Karuna's passion and commitment to the brand, and it is a testament to her leadership that she leaves us with a strong team to support the brand's next phase of evolution. We wish her and her family all the best."

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform. The company has more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and operates a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China.

