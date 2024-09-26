TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Premium outdoor lifestyle brand, Roots Corporation ("Roots," or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT) announces a three-year partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), effective September 2024. The partnership was born out of a natural opportunity for two like-minded organizations to come together in an effort to protect and conserve Canada's habitats, consisting of forests, wetlands, and shorelines, with the long-term vision of achieving a more sustainable future for all.

Roots Announces Multi-Year Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) Partnership (CNW Group/Roots)

In the first year, Roots will be supporting the NCC's conservation efforts in the Frontenac Arch Natural Area located in eastern Ontario just north of Kingston and northeast of the St. Lawrence River. This is one of the most biodiverse regions in Canada and a place of great beauty that links the Canadian Shield from Algonquin Park with the Adirondacks Mountains in New York State.

Home to thousands of species, the Frontenac Arch serves as a critical habitat linkage through to New York State. It was designated as a UNSECO World Biosphere Reserve in 2002 and is one of the most important forest corridors east of the Rocky Mountains. NCC works here protecting wilderness for species like black bear, moose and eastern wolf, bats, insects and dozens of bird species.

Nature has been at the foundation of the Roots DNA since its inception in 1973 in Canada's Algonquin Park. Since then, the brand has developed a rich history of supporting a diverse range of communities and charitable partners. These partnerships align with, and support, the brand's core values of community and authenticity, whilst ensuring efforts contribute to creating positive change today and for future generations. The collaboration with NCC strengthens Roots mission to support and conserve Canada's natural spaces while identifying and addressing critical environmental needs.

"At Roots, nature is not just an influence but a core element of our inspiration and product design," commented Meghan Roach, President and CEO of Roots Corporation. "Our deep connection with Algonquin Park has shaped our brand identity for over five decades and remains integral to our ethos. Partnering with the Nature Conservancy of Canada is a natural evolution for us—an extension of our commitment to protecting the very source of our inspiration."

Throughout the multi-year commitment, Roots will work collaboratively with NCC to identify initiatives requiring priority focus based on research and ongoing analyses.

"Our partnership with Roots marks an exciting step forward in accelerating conservation, starting with the Frontenac Arch Natural Area in Ontario," says Catherine Grenier, president and CEO of the Nature Conservancy of Canada. "Multi-year partnerships like this are essential to successful conservation outcomes. Roots' investment in nature is building resilient ecosystems that will thrive for generations."

By supporting conservation in the Frontenac Arch , the two organizations will also be contributing to Canada's conservation goals. Other benefits include connecting existing conservation lands and ensuring pathways for species to move throughout their life cycles, the care of existing conservation lands, expanding partnerships in the community to further conservation outcomes, and the prioritization of safe and accessible visitor experiences on lands. NCC currently owns and manages over 2,870 hectares and has assisted with an additional 2,985 hectares of protected habitat in the Frontenac Arch.

In February 2020, Roots launched " Roots Cares ," a program designed to give back to and partner with communities in need. Since its launch, Roots has donated approximately $3.6 million, along with in-kind donations to various organizations within communities in which Roots operates. Roots is deeply committed to preserving the landscapes that inspire the brand. Supporting NCC's efforts to conserve Canada's habitats is a commitment both organizations proudly embrace. Together, the goal is to generate meaningful change and promote a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

To learn more about Roots and its charitable initiatives, please visit roots.com/ca/en/roots-cares.

ABOUT ROOTS CORPORATION

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com . We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

ABOUT THE NATURE CONSERVANCY OF CANADA (NCC)

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the country's unifying force for nature. NCC seeks solutions to the twin crises of rapid biodiversity loss and climate change through large-scale, permanent land conservation. As a trusted partner, NCC works with people, communities, businesses and government to protect and care for our country's most important natural areas. Since 1962, NCC has brought Canadians together to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca.

SOURCE Roots

For Roots press inquiries, please contact: Nicole Legate, Director of PR & Social, [email protected], 647-828-5128; Andrew Holland, National Media Relations Director, Nature Conservancy of Canada, [email protected], 506-260-0469