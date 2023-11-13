TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Global lifestyle brand Roots Corporation ("Roots," or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT) continues to commemorate its 50th anniversary with a limited-edition collection that celebrates Heather Cooper, the nature-inspired artist behind its original iconic Beaver logo. Honouring the brand's beginnings and consistent connection to nature, the collection features a style-forward all-over print of Cooper's original artwork in new fabrications and styles.

Roots Honours Iconic Beaver Logo with Exclusive Heather Cooper Collection (CNW Group/Roots)

"Heather Cooper's iconic painting has been a source of inspiration to the creative team here at Roots for decades. Our 50th Anniversary Holiday season felt like the perfect time to bring it to life in everything from family puzzles and gifts to gorgeous luxury down puffers and leather bags and accessories. These limited edition pieces will be collector's items for generations to come," says Karuna Scheinfeld, Roots Chief Product Officer.

The gender free, men's, women's and kids, toddler, and baby collection includes a made in Canada Studio crewneck, five variations of puffer coats fabricated with 100% recycled materials, and three leather bags handcrafted in the Roots Toronto factory. With a heavy emphasis on functional outerwear that has a fashion-first perspective, the print-dominant collection offers a style-conscious, but functionally-minded consumer the best of both worlds.

The Roots Beaver logo is an emblematic part of Roots brand history; since its first use Beaver is synonymous with Roots to all Canadian consumers. The new artwork takes inspiration from Heather Cooper's commissioned 1976 oil painting for Roots, transforming it into a captivating print, a representation of Roots core values, reimagined for the future. "Nature has greatly influenced my work over the years. I'm drawn to growth and abundance. I'm not an abstract painter, and I never will be. What I create isn't realistic — it's a graphic reinterpretation of reality," shares artist Heather Cooper.

Prices for the Roots x Heather Cooper Collection range between $16 and $598 CAD with a full breadth of fleece, all-over print, pajama, leather, and outerwear styles for the entire family. Available in 2023, the collection can be purchased in all Roots stores in Canada and the US and at roots.com as of October.

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com . We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

SOURCE Roots

For further information: For Roots press inquiries, please contact: Sundae Creative Agency, Marta Sadowski, [email protected], 416-559-2598