Founded by 19-year-old Nia Faith, Révolutionnaire was fueled by her dream that every dancer would have apparel that celebrates the skin they're in. Today, Révolutionnaire has not only revolutionized the dance world, but with the help of Nia's sister, Justice Faith, Révolutionnaire has evolved into a larger movement through a digital education, action, and amplification platform to empower young changemakers.

"I started Révolutionnaire with a dream to democratize and revolutionize dance through inclusive apparel and accessories that celebrate diversity," said Nia Faith, Founder & CEO, Révolutionnaire. "My sister Justice and I have since evolved Révolutionnaire into a movement to empower dreamers to be revolutionary. We are honoured to be partnering with Roots, an iconic brand that shares our values of authenticity, honesty, and diversity. We are grateful that Roots believes in our vision of investing in young people to be bold and create lasting change. We look forward to an enduring relationship and are excited about the road ahead!"

With a design that honours the historical significance of dreams and the role that they continue to play today, the Dreams Fuel Revolutions t-shirt is an early introduction to a larger Révolutionnaire x Roots collaboration collection coming in Fall 2021. The t-shirt will be available at www.roots.com and www.revolutionnaire.co starting February 5, 2021.

A portion of proceeds from each Dreams Fuel Revolutions T-shirt will be donated to The Black Academy. Roots will also be donating a portion of proceeds from all of its made-in-Canada mask sales in February. A non-profit organization founded by actors, brothers and friends of Roots, Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, The Black Academy is dedicated to breaking down barriers of discrimination and combating systemic racism in Canada by elevating and inspiring Anglophone and Francophone Black talent across the country.

"We feel honoured to be using our platform to help amplify the inspiring and empowering vision of Nia and Justice [Faith] at Révolutionnaire and to support The Black Academy," said Meghan Roach, President and CEO, Roots. "We are excited to be partnering with a brand, in Révolutionnaire, that shares many of the same values as Roots and has an opportunity to make lasting change with its movement. The upcoming collaboration has also encouraged us to think more deeply about the commitments we can make as a brand to celebrate and showcase the incredible talent of underrepresented creators within our community. One of these new initiatives will be the Roots Emerging Creators Project, which we are thrilled to be launching in Spring 2021."

The Roots Emerging Creators Project is a community-focused designer mentorship program that nurtures and gives exposure to emerging brands led by underrepresented creators. With representation, respect and ­­­impactful progress in mind, Roots will work to identify brands with incredible potential that have inspirational and empowering points of view. Roots will partner and collaborate with participating creators to design and launch an exclusive collection, leveraging its nearly five-decades of experience as an apparel brand to provide mentorship, resources, and a platform. To learn more, please follow the link.

Roots recognizes that it has a responsibility to do better and be better, in order to help build a more inclusive world. Our partnership with Révolutionnaire and the Emerging Creators Project are important steps. However, these are not the first and by no means the last. Roots is committed to doing the work, taking meaningful action and being accountable. Roots will continue to work toward its ultimate ambition: being a preferred place to work for all, regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or ability, and an ally for social change and representation within the local and global communities where the Company operates. To read more about Roots initiatives in support of Diversity, Equality, Equity and Inclusion. To learn more, please follow the link

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of October 31, 2020, we operated 113 corporate-retail stores in Canada, two corporate-retail stores in the United States, 116 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 28 partner-operated stores in China, two partner-operated stores in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About Révolutionnaire

Révolutionnaire began with a mission to democratize dance and revolutionize "nude" apparel and has since evolved into a larger movement to celebrate diversity and empower dreamers to be revolutionary. Révolutionnaire fulfills its mission through a line of inclusive apparel and accessories and an education and action platform that equips changemakers with the tools, network, and information necessary to scale their impact.

About The Black Academy

The first of its kind in Canada, The Black Academy is a national Black-led organization dedicated to breaking down barriers of discrimination and combating systemic racism. By honouring, celebrating, and showcasing established and emerging Black talent, The Black Academy is elevating and inspiring both Anglophone and Francophone Black talent across the country. The Black Academy is a division of B.L.A.C.K. Canada (Building A Legacy in Acting, Cinema + Knowledge), a community-based not-for-profit established by Shamier Anderson and Stephan James in 2016.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

SOURCE Roots Corporation

For further information: Public Relations: Elyse Goody, [email protected]; Public Relations: Aimee Cook, MacIntyre Communications, 647-231-5106, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kristen Davies, [email protected]

