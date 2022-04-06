Roomvu Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program

RESAAS adds National Association of REALTORS® Second Century Ventures "REACH" portfolio company "Roomvu" to its list of preferred partners

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc., (TSXV:RSS) (OTCQB:RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with Roomvu as part of RESAAS' Approved Supplier Program.

Roomvu is an automated real estate video marketing platform. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Roomvu converts local market insights from multiple sources online into ready-made content for distribution by Real Estate Agents to their clients.

Roomvu boasts over 55,000 real estate agents in major North American markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Vancouver and Toronto.

"RESAAS has unparalleled access to hundreds of thousands of Real Estate Agents, many of which operate in major metropolitan areas Roomvu is extremely active in," said Sam Mehrbod Ph.D, CEO of Roomvu. "We're excited to partner with RESAAS to help more Real Estate Agents close more deals on social media. Every Real Estate Agent knows the importance of social media, yet many wonder what to post and when to post it. Roomvu solves this problem. We are excited to make this available to all RESAAS Premium and Ultimate Agents. The vision in both Companies Leadership Teams will enable a long-term partnership that brings value to Real Estate Agents in both communities."

Through the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program, all RESAAS Agents will be able to purchase Roomvu subscriptions with a preferential discount.

"Roomvu is a powerful addition to RESAAS' growing portfolio of RESAAS Approved Suppliers," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Roomvu is an award-winning Technology Company in the real estate industry's leading growth accelerator "REACH" created by Second Century Ventures, a global technology fund backed by the National Association of REALTORS®. Adding Roomvu continues to demonstrate RESAAS' commitment of providing a suite of Top Tier products and services to RESAAS Agents from list-to-close."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

