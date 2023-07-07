A team of employees, RONA affiliated dealers and vendor partners raised funds for pediatric cancer research in Québec





Since 2015, the company has donated more than $4.1 million to this foundation to help build a healthy future for all children with cancer in Québec

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners headquartered in Boucherville, in Québec, proudly donated nearly $420,000 to the Fondation Charles-Bruneau at the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau cycling event happening from July 1 to July 7. The 59 cyclists of the RONA team, who cycled between 50 km and 600 km each, worked hard in their communities to collect donations. Over the past eight years, the RONA teams have raised more than $4.1 million for the Foundation through fundraising campaigns and corporate donations.

"The mobilization of the entire RONA team for this cause is impressive and remains as energizing year after year. Giving children with cancer the best chance of recovery by funding research and development projects in pediatric oncology is important to us," said Mélanie Lussier, Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development at RONA. "I'd also like to congratulate my colleague Amélie Savoie, Vice-President, Merchandising, on her 'Yellow Jersey' award, presented to the person with the most funds raised. Well done and thank you to everyone who participated!"

"Funding important research projects in pediatric oncohematology inevitably requires the involvement of valuable partners like RONA. These past eight years are a testament to their support for all children with cancer in Québec," says Rébecca Dumont, Executive Director of the Fondation Charles-Bruneau. "The cyclists of the RONA team have once again demonstrated their strong commitment to the cause through their various solicitations and fundraising activities. Thank you heading towards a cancer-free childhood with us!"

About the Fondation Charles-Bruneau

Since its inception in 1990, the mission of the Charles-Bruneau Foundation has been to give all children with cancer the best possible chance of recovery. Following investments of more than $44 million, specialized Charles-Bruneau units have been set up at the four university hospitals in Quebec that treat children with cancer: CHU Sainte-Justine, the Montreal Children's Hospital, CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS and CHU de Québec-Université Laval. With the financial commitments announced in 2021, the investments in research will total $55 million since the foundation's creation, making it the leading funder of pediatric hemato-oncology research in Quebec.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was also awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca .

