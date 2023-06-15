This change resulted in the elimination of 500 positions within the RONA network in Canada

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, has decided to simplify its organizational structure to strengthen its position on the market and be more efficient.

In light of the current economic downturn, RONA, like other organizations that recently announced restructurings, needed to adapt to reflect new market realities. The organization firmly believes that its transition plan aimed at positioning RONA as the leader of the Canadian home improvement industry will support its viability and benefit stakeholders in the long run.

This resulted in the elimination of 500 positions within the RONA network in Canada. Decisions like these are never taken lightly as they impact the organization's employees and their families. Employees affected by this change will be supported throughout this transition. The company's head office will remain in Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montréal.

With this new structure, RONA, who has been serving Canadians for close to 85 years, since its founding in Québec in 1939, wants to further simplify the way it operates to reinvest in this strong and vibrant brand and create new opportunities to improve how Canadians shop for home improvement.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For further information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]