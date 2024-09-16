BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, will soon celebrate an important milestone: its 85th anniversary. The company is taking advantage of this opportunity to position the RONA brand as its sole emblem in Canada, with the conversion of its Réno-Dépôt stores to the RONA+ banner. It is also launching a new advertising campaign, organizing activities and exclusivities in all its corporate and affiliated stores, and offering in-store and online promotions to mark this historic moment.

From Yesterday to Today

It all began in 1939, when a group of retailers founded the buying group Les Marchands en Quincaillerie ltée, which later adopted the name RONA, in tribute to partners Rolland Dansereau and Napoléon Piotte. Over time, the organization has grown to become a leader in Québec's home improvement landscape.

Today, RONA is reaffirming its status as an independent company. The organization is poised to make the RONA brand its sole retail flagship across the province by converting the remaining 16 Réno-Dépôt stores to the RONA+ banner on October 10. In addition to these conversions, two other stores will also sport the RONA+ brand: RONA L'Entrepôt Québec and RONA Home & Garden Winnipeg. Grand opening celebrations will be held in some of these stores on October 10.

"It's an important moment that we're celebrating, and I'm extremely proud of our team's work. We've achieved a lot over the years, taken on many challenges, and today we're stronger than ever. This will lead us to our goal of becoming Canada's best home improvement retailer," says J.P. Towner, President and CEO of RONA inc.

Advertising Campaign, Activities, and Promotions to Mark 85 Years of Serving Pros and DIYers Alike

RONA is launching a brand-new advertising campaign to mark its 85th anniversary. Created by Sid Lee, the ad shows the evolution of the home improvement market in a humorous tone, comparing yesterday's trends with those of today. To view the ad (available in French only), click HERE.

"I'm really excited about this ad, and I'm sure people will like it. The concept is original, entertaining, and inclusive. It sounds like us, Quebecers! I'd like to thank our teams and Sid Lee, who collaborated brilliantly during the brainstorming process," says Catherine Laporte, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA inc.

For this anniversary, pros and DIYers will be able to take advantage of a number of activities and exclusivities in all the company's corporate and affiliated stores, as well as in-store and online promotions during the month of October.

