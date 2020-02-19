Roll Up the Rim To Win® 2020: Paper, Digital and Sustainable

Roll Up the Rim Cups

Physical Roll Up the Rim cups will be available in participating restaurants across Canada – for the first two weeks of the contest**. Throughout the four week contest, guests can play digitally on the Tim Hortons app or online at rolluptherimtowin.ca.

Playing Digitally

Tim Hortons is rewarding digital and sustainable ways to play.

Tims Rewards

When ordering a hot beverage, registered Tims Rewards members who scan their card or app will receive a digital roll in the Tim Hortons app or online. For the first two weeks* of the contest, guests will get two rolls when ordering a hot beverage when they scan their Tims Rewards card – one on the cup and one on the app. For the last two weeks of the contest, Roll Up the Rim can only be played on the app or online.

If guests scan a non-registered Tims Rewards card, the rolls will accumulate on their card, and can be accessed when the card is registered. Unregistered Tims Rewards members have until April 21 to register their card to be able to reveal digital rolls.

Reusable Cups

Guests who purchase a hot beverage in a reusable cup or mug will receive three digital rolls for all four weeks of the contest.

Free Reusable Cup Giveaway on March 10

To kick off the month-long contest, starting on March 10 Tim Hortons will give out 1.8 million reusable hot beverage cups** for free. This is being done as part of Tim Hortons 10-year commitment to change consumer perceptions and habits towards using reusable cups.

Millions of Exciting Prizes to be Won

Over 17 million coffee and food prizes, including NEW Dream Donuts

coffee and food prizes, including Dream Donuts 45,000 $25 TimCards

$25 TimCards 200 Samsung 55" NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TVs

Samsung 55" NU6900 Smart UHD TVs 150 $1,000 CIBC Prepaid Cards

$1,000 CIBC Prepaid Cards 100 40,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles – enough for a trip for two

40,000 AIR MILES® Reward Miles – enough for a trip for two 10 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric or Hybrid Vehicles

2020 Hyundai IONIQ Electric or Hybrid Vehicles NEW four draws of $100,000 – see details below

Please Play Again is Replaced with 4 x $100,000 Draws

Tim Hortons has retired the idea of Please Play Again. Guests who don't win a prize when revealing a digital roll will be entered into one of four $100,000 draws. To be eligible, guests must scan their registered Tims Rewards card when purchasing a hot beverage and reveal a non-winning digital roll. Paper cups that do not reveal a prize will encourage guests to use the Tim Hortons app next time for their chance to win $100,000.

Contest Summary

Contest Weeks Buying a Hot Beverage Rolls Weeks 1 and 2 Roll Up The Rim paper cup only 1 roll (on cup) Roll Up The Rim paper cup + Tim Hortons app 2 rolls (cup + app) Weeks 3 and 4 Regular paper cup + Tim Hortons app 1 roll (on the app) All 4 weeks Reusable cup + Tim Hortons app 3 rolls (on the app)

How to Download and Use the App

Download the Tim Hortons app

Register your Tims Rewards card number on the app

Buy a hot beverage and scan the app or card at the time of purchase

Rolls on the app will appear in a guest's Tim Hortons mobile app or online account

Quotes

"We listened to the feedback from our guests, who wanted us to modernize the program. We're excited to share the news that we are updating Roll Up the Rim To Win in 2020 to reflect the future of the Tim Hortons brand, while still embracing the best of our heritage. The contest will allow for a combination of paper, digital and sustainable play – and of course still fun with millions of exciting prizes available to be won. We will reward guests who make the sustainable choice by using a reusable cup and scanning their Tims Rewards card with three digital rolls. We have also given everyone extra chances to win by replacing please play again with weekly $100,000 draws for guests who don't reveal a winning digital roll."

- Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hortons

"We have a lot of guests coming through our restaurant and they all care deeply about sustainability and giving back to the community, just like we do. I think they are really going to embrace the changes we made to highlight and reward the choice to use a reusable cup."

- Hugo Ouellet, Tim Hortons restaurant owner, Berthierville, Quebec

"Our small town restaurants serve a rural community, but our guests are just as digital as you would find in bigger cities around the country. About half our customers every day are using the Tims Rewards program and I know they will really like the improved chances of winning on the app and the weekly draws of $100,000."

- Tanya Doucette, Tim Hortons restaurant owner, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

For more information visit rolluptherimtowin.ca.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

