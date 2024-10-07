Rocky Creek Metallurgical Coal Project Public Comments Invited & Information Sessions

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - CTI Plus Resources Ltd. (the proponent) is proposing to construct and operate a new open-pit metallurgical coal mine located about 47 kilometres southwest of Chetwynd, British Columbia.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (the EAO) are working cooperatively on the initial phase of the project's review. You are invited to review the Initial Project Description and provide feedback. A summary document, in English or French, is available on the project's Registry page (reference number 88867).

The 30-day comment period starts October 7, 2024, and ends November 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Comments received will support the preparation of a joint Summary of Issues and Engagement document that will be given to the proponent. The proponent will be required to provide a response which IAAC will consider in its decision on whether a federal impact assessment is required. Comments only need to be submitted once to either IAAC or the EAO to be considered in both the federal and provincial assessment processes. Comments are considered public and will be published online. Feedback sent to IAAC may be submitted in English or French.

To submit a comment, you can visit either of the following websites:

The Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at canada.ca/ciar (reference number 88867). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected] .

. The Environmental Assessment Office at engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/RockyCreek-EE.

Information Sessions

To learn more, join us at one of these upcoming events:

In-person open houses (English) Wednesday, October 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. MST

Chetwynd Recreation Centre

Tamarack Room

4512 N Access Road

Chetwynd, British Columbia Thursday, October 17, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. MST

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre

Room 5

340 Front Street

Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia Virtual information session (English) Tuesday, October 22, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. MST To register for the virtual session, please visit: engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/RockyCreek-EE or iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/88867 A French virtual information session is available upon request.

The in-person open house will include information booths to provide details on the project as well as the assessment processes. Federal and provincial officials and the proponent will be available to answer questions. The virtual information session will include presentations on the project and the assessment processes, with a question and answer session at the end.

Substitution Request

The Government of British Columbia has requested that the federal impact assessment, if one is warranted, be substituted to the province. If the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change grants the request, the EAO would conduct the project's impact assessment on IAAC's behalf, meeting both federal and provincial legislative requirements. IAAC is seeking your comments on this request.

For more information on IAAC, the project, and the federal review process, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the project and the provincial assessment process, visit gov.bc.ca/eao.

For media inquiries on the federal process, contact [email protected], or call 343-549-3870. For media inquiries on the provincial process, call 250-953-3834.