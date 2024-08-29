Robust Slate of New Series Join Returning Hits on CTV, Canada's Most-Watched Conventional Network

– New series coming to CTV include HIGH POTENTIAL (Sept. 17), RESCUE: HI-SURF (Sept. 23), DOCTOR ODYSSEY (Sept. 26), HELL'S KITCHEN (Sept. 26), CTV Original MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY (Oct. 2), ST. DENIS MEDICAL (Nov. 12), and more –

– CTV and CTV2 join forces with TSN to deliver extensive coverage of the NFL (Sept. 5) regular season, exclusive Saturday afternoon CFL matchups (beginning Sept. 7), and NFL and CFL playoffs and championships, culminating with the 111th GREY CUP (Nov. 17) and SUPER BOWL LIX (Feb. 9, 2025) –

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - CTV announced today premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, featuring an extensive slate of CTV Originals, highly anticipated new series, and celebrated returning titles all available on CTV as well as the country's #1 Canadian AVOD platform, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

New series joining CTV this fall include:

The unconventional crime drama HIGH POTENTIAL ( Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 17 ), written by Drew Goddard (THE GOOD PLACE) and starring IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA's Kaitlin Olson .

( at , beginning ), written by (THE GOOD PLACE) and starring IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN . High-stakes Hawaii lifeguard drama RESCUE: HI-SURF (beginning Sept. 23 with a two-episode premiere at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET /PT , before moving to its regular Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on Sept. 30 ), from award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (SHAMELESS) and showrunner/executive producer/writer Matt Kester (ANIMAL KINGDOM). Erin Jontow (SHAMELESS) and Daniele Nathanson (ANIMAL KINGDOM) also executive produce.

lifeguard drama (beginning with a two-episode premiere at and , before moving to its regular at timeslot on ), from award-winning executive producer/director (SHAMELESS) and showrunner/executive producer/writer (ANIMAL KINGDOM). (SHAMELESS) and (ANIMAL KINGDOM) also executive produce. DOCTOR ODYSSEY ( Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 26 ), a procedural drama led by Joshua Jackson with Don Johnson from prolific creator Ryan Murphy (AMERICAN HORROR STORY).

( at , beginning ), a procedural drama led by with from prolific creator (AMERICAN HORROR STORY). THE SUMMIT , an unscripted competition series hosted by Manu Bennett ( The Hobbit franchise), which sees 16 strangers embark on a treacherous once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the New Zealand Alps ( Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT , beginning Oct. 2 ).

, an unscripted competition series hosted by ( franchise), which sees 16 strangers embark on a treacherous once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the New Zealand Alps ( at , beginning ). Documentary series SCAMANDA ( Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 9 on CTV2), based on the #1 podcast of the same name.

( at , beginning on CTV2), based on the #1 podcast of the same name. YOUNG SHELDON spin-off GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE ( Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 17 ) from the creative team behind THE BIG BANG THEORY, including executive producers/writers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro , and Steve Holland .

spin-off ( at , beginning ) from the creative team behind THE BIG BANG THEORY, including executive producers/writers Chuck Lorre, , and . Reba McEntire -led comedy HAPPY'S PLACE ( Fridays at 7:30 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 18 ), which marks McEntire's reunion with her REBA co-star, Melissa Peterman . The series also stars Belissa Escobedo ( Blue Beetle ), Pablo Castelblanco ( ALASKA DAILY), Tokala Black Elk (YELLOWSTONE), and Rex Linn ( YOUNG SHELDON ).

-led comedy ( at , beginning ), which marks McEntire's reunion with her co-star, . The series also stars ( ), ( DAILY), Tokala Black Elk (YELLOWSTONE), and ( ). ST. DENIS MEDICAL (beginning Nov. 12 with a two-episode special premiere at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET /PT, before moving to its regular Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT timeslot on Nov. 19 ), a workplace mockumentary starring Wendi McLendon-Covey (THE GOLDBERGS), David Alan Grier (The Color Purple), Allison Tolman ( FARGO ), Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear), Mekki Leeper (JURY DUTY), and Kaliko Kauahi (SUPERSTORE).

CTV Original series strengthening the fall schedule include last fall's #1 new Canadian series THE TRAITORS CANADA (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 23), returning for a second season; all-new series MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 2), and Season 4 of the hit Canadian comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 17).

CTV's fall schedule also features hit returning series, including:

ETALK – weeknights at 7 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 3 .

– at , beginning . 9-1-1: LONE STAR – Mondays at 8 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 23 .

– at , beginning . THE VOICE – Mondays at 8 p.m. ET /PT beginning Sept. 23 on CTV2, and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT on CTV.

– at beginning on CTV2, and at on CTV. THE MASKED SINGER – Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 25 .

– at , beginning . New to CTV, HELL'S KITCHEN – Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 26 , before moving to its regular Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET /PT timeslot on Oct. 17 .

– at , beginning , before moving to its regular at timeslot on . New to CTV, cooking competition series CRIME SCENE KITCHEN ( Fridays at 9 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 27 ), lead by celebrated actor, comedian, and host Joel McHale (COMMUNITY).

( at , beginning ), lead by celebrated actor, comedian, and host (COMMUNITY). GREY'S ANATOMY – Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Sept. 26 .

– at , beginning . TRACKER – Mondays at 7 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 14 .

– at , beginning . SHARK TANK – Fridays at 8 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 18 .

– at , beginning . BLUE BLOODS – Fridays at 10 p.m. ET /PT , beginning Oct. 18 .

– at , beginning . NIGHT COURT – Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET /PT, beginning Nov. 19 .

The following series also stream next day on Crave: RESCUE: HI-SURF, GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, ST. DENIS MEDICAL, THE SUMMIT, HAPPY'S PLACE, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE MASKED SINGER, and THE VOICE, alongside CTV Originals MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY, THE TRAITORS CANADA, and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING.

Awards and Live Events

CTV remains the leading destination for the biggest live events and awards ceremonies across the 2024-2025 season.

As Canada's destination for some of the most celebrated award shows, CTV is home to the 76th EMMY® AWARDS (Sept. 15 on CTV2); the biggest nights in country music with the CMA AWARDS (Nov. 13) and the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS airing live from Edmonton (Sept. 14); and the 97th OSCARS® (Mar. 2, 2025).

CFL comes to CTV, with seven regular season games airing exclusively Saturdays at 3 p.m. ET on CTV beginning Sept. 7. CTV also joins forces with TSN to air two playoff matchups (Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. ET), and Canada's biggest single-day sporting event – the 111th GREY CUP, live from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Nov. 17.

Bell Media continues as the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, with the NFL on CTV being the most-watched sports or entertainment property on conventional television this past broadcast year. CTV once again plays host to extensive coverage of the NFL regular season, beginning Sept. 5, the NFL Playoffs, and culminating with the biggest broadcast event of the year, SUPER BOWL LIX (Feb. 9, 2025), followed by a new episode of RESCUE: HI-SURF.

CTV Daytime

CTV's daytime lineup features all-new seasons of weekday mainstays CTV YOUR MORNING (6 a.m. ET), LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK (9 a.m. ET/PT), THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG (10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), THE VIEW (11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT), THE BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL (1:30 p.m. ET/PT), and THE SOCIAL, Canada's #1 daytime talk show among all key demographics (2 p.m. ET/PT).

Additional information on CTV's fall primetime lineup is available on TheLede.ca.

