Roberta L. Jamieson to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced that Roberta L. Jamieson will be appointed to its board of directors, effective August 1, 2021. Ms. Jamieson will join the Governance and Risk Committees.

"We are pleased to be welcoming Roberta to RBC's board of directors. Roberta is a transformational community and business leader, and her wide-ranging insights and experience will deepen our board's governance and risk capabilities," said Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board, RBC. "Like RBC, its board embraces the values of diversity and inclusion for innovation and growth. We're proud that now 46% of board members are women and 23% are BIPOC, and we recognize the inherent value in bringing more voices and experiences from different backgrounds to our board as we support the bank in delivering on its purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper."

Ms. Jamieson is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across Canada. Prior to this, she served as Chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory from 2001 until 2004. Ms. Jamieson also brings public service experience, including her decade-long tenure as the Ombudsman of Ontario and her appointments as Commissioner of the Indian Commission of Ontario and member of the Gender Equality Advisory Council of the G7 Summit in 2018. Ms. Jamieson's work in non-adversarial conflict resolution is globally recognized, and for which she received the Order of Canada in 1994.

Ms. Jamieson is also a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte Canada and co-chair of the Indigenous Advisory Council of the Canadian National Railway Company. She has previously served on the boards of Hydro One Ltd., Ontario Power Generation and Stewardship Ontario.

In addition to being an Officer of the Order of Canada, Ms. Jamieson has received 30 honorary Doctor of Laws degrees as well as numerous business and community awards, including the inaugural Mary Parker Follett Award for conflict resolution, the Indigenous Women in Leadership Award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. Ms. Jamieson graduated from the University of Western Ontario's Law School in 1976, becoming the first First Nations woman to earn a law degree in Canada.

RBC's board strives to ensure director recruitment and succession planning efforts include a wide variety of expertise, perspectives and backgrounds, and take into consideration important factors such as gender and non-gender diversity, ethnicity, race, ancestral origin, age, geography, background, sexual orientation, and other dimensions of diversity. In particular, the Board considers the level of representation of women, BIPOC and other diverse groups when considering candidates to nominate.

For more information on RBC's Board of Directors, please visit our Corporate Governance site.

