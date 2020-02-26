Robert Hung-Ngai Ho Invested into the Order of Canada

OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, presented the insignia of Member of the Order of Canada to Robert Hung-Ngai Ho. The ceremony took place on February 21, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Ho was appointed in December 2018.

Robert Hung-Ngai Ho, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

A distinguished philanthropist and visionary, Robert Ho has been building bridges for decades between Canadians and the institutions that serve them through his leadership and patronage. Driven by the desire to support innovation and improve the delivery of health care, education and research, he works directly with specialists in these fields to identify the greatest need in the community. He is a passionate proponent of Buddhist philosophy and, through his transformational philanthropy, established the first North American centre of Buddhist studies at the University of British Columbia.

