Robert Half's 2025 Salary Guide Highlights Key Hiring and Compensation Trends Amid a Changing Job Market

How salary expectations, AI, flexible work, and skills gaps are reshaping the hiring landscape

32 per cent of managers say AI is leading to increased hiring

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has released its 2025 Salary Guide, which reveals critical insights on hiring and compensation trends. The research examines labour market dynamics, benefits and perks, and starting salaries for hundreds of positions in various professional fields across Canada.

"Salary continues to be the biggest priority for professionals, as cost of living remains top of mind," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "However, it's not the only thing that matters. In addition to benchmarking salaries, businesses need to ensure they have efficient hiring processes, and that they are offering attractive perks and benefits, flexibility in the workplace, and upskilling opportunities to hire, retain, and train top talent in this evolving labour market."

The 2025 Canada Salary Guide From Robert Half is an essential resource for both employers and job seekers. Here are five key findings from the research:

Salary is top of mind. More than 9 in 10 professionals (92 per cent) are concerned about inflation outpacing salary growth, while 51 per cent report feeling underpaid. One-third of workers said they'll look for a new role if their employer does not raise their salary. Salary remains the top thing professionals want in a new job (60 per cent), while 32 per cent of hiring managers say they are increasing starting salaries specifically to attract new hires. AI is impacting hiring. AI, machine learning and automation projects are high priorities for firms across Canada . Managers report that AI is leading to a shift in high-demand skills (51 per cent), more contract workers or consultants (40 per cent), increased hiring (32 per cent), and outsourcing of projects (29 per cent). Embracing continuous learning and focusing on skill-building efforts, while investing in employee training and fueling innovation is crucial. Flexibility remains essential. Many professionals in Canada (44 per cent) prefer two to three days per week at the office, while employers would on average prefer their teams in office four days per week. However, employers know they need to offer flexibility to hire top talent; 32 per cent of workers who are looking for a new job say more flexibility is the main reason why. 39 per cent of managers are offering hybrid jobs specifically to attract skilled talent, while 37 per cent are offering flexible schedules for the same reason. Long hiring cycles take a toll. Employers who don't streamline their hiring processes and pick up the pace of hiring for crucial roles risk paying a price. Managers report long hiring cycles are leading to high turnover due to heavy workloads (44 per cent), higher recruitment costs (42 per cent), losing top candidates to competitors (40 per cent), and delayed or cancelled projects (39 per cent). Succession is a concern. A lack of suitable succession candidates (42 per cent), insufficient upskilling programs (39 per cent), and having internal candidates uninterested in leadership roles (35 per cent) are some of the top succession challenges businesses face. To counter this, many are focusing on upskilling employees, hiring and training high-potential candidates, and bringing in contract talent.

For professionals looking to boost their earning potential, Robert Half recommends the following strategies:

Leverage resources like the 2025 Salary Guide From Robert Half to research current salary ranges.

to research current salary ranges. Evaluate the entire compensation package, including benefits and perks, and explore options to improve work-life flexibility.

Prioritize skill development and pursue relevant training and certifications to boost your marketability.

Explore contract positions that provide exposure to different projects, teams, work environments and industries.

For more information and to explore the complete guide, visit the 2025 Canada Salary Guide From Robert Half.

About the Research

The 2025 Canada Salary Guide features employment trends and starting salaries for hundreds of positions across the finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources professions in Canada. Information in the guide is based on data from job placements managed by Robert Half teams throughout Canada, an analysis of the demand for each position, the supply of talent and other market conditions, as well as online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. The surveys were fielded in June 2024 and include responses from more than 1,750 workers aged 18 or older, and 1,800 managers with hiring responsibilities at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

