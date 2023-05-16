TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be named one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back by Great Place to Work™, the global authority on workplace culture.

To be eligible for the 2023 list, organizations must have at least 100 employees, be Great Place to Work®-certified, and at least 90 per cent of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community.

"Giving back is a key component of our culture", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "We are extremely proud of this award, which is a testament to the incredible commitment of our employees to making a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work."

Over the past year Robert Half has participated in food and toy drives, fundraising walks, virtual wish drives, an annual suit drive, and a global Round the World Challenge in support of Make-A-Wish International. Robert Half is also committed to supporting several national charitable organizations such as the United Way, Canadian Red Cross, Enactus, Indspire, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Ronald McDonald House, and Food Banks Canada.

In addition to being recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back, Robert Half was also named one of Canada's Best Workplaces in April 2023.

