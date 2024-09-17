Robert Half Recognized as One of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be named one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back by Great Place to Work™, the global authority on workplace culture.

To be eligible for the 2024 list, organizations must have at least 100 employees, be Great Place to Work®-certified, and at least 90 per cent of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community.

"At Robert Half we are proud to be an organization made up of people dedicated to supporting those around us — not just our clients and colleagues, but our communities as well", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "This award highlights our commitment to giving back and making a meaningful contribution to the people around us and the places in which we live."

Over the past year Robert Half employees have volunteered at food banks across Canada, participated in backpack filling initiatives, charity walks and golf tournaments, food and toy drives, and more. Robert Half is also committed to supporting several national charitable organizations such as the United Way, Enactus, Ronald McDonald House, Canadian Mental Health Association, Indspire, and Canadian Red Cross.

In addition to being recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back 2024, Robert Half was also named one of Canada's Best Workplaces in Professional Services for 2024, and a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ for the 27th consecutive year.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

Jillian Levick, 1.647.288.4887, [email protected]