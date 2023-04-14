Robert Half Recognized as One of Canada's Best Workplaces™ 2023 by Great Place to Work™

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to have been ranked in the Top 30 of Canada's Best Workplaces™ 2023 list by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Organizations are evaluated based on the results of a confidential worker survey and culture brief. The survey found that 94 per cent of Robert Half employees in Canada feel the company is a great place to work and 96 per cent are proud to work here. Robert Half cultivates an excellent employee experience through initiatives including well-being programs to better support mental health, increasing access to wellness practitioners, offering learning and development opportunities and recognition programs, a flexible work philosophy, and support for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"At Robert Half, our people are what sets us apart and this accolade reflects our dedication to delivering an exceptional employee experience," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to employee well-being, through a variety of initiatives that support our people in their professional and personal lives."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.ca and download the company's award-winning mobile app .

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Jillian Levick, 647-288-4887, [email protected]