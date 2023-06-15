TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be the recipient of four Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2023, winning in the following categories: Executive Recruitment Agency, Recruitment Agency, Recruitment Solutions/Software, and Specialized Recruitment Agency (Marketing & Creative).

The survey for the Readers' Choice Awards 2023 took place between February 13-March 10, 2023, where Canadian HR Reporter solicited nominations to create a list of notable businesses in the Canadian HR community who provide valuable knowledge and research within their respective areas. Three nominees who received the highest number of overall votes were awarded the Readers' Choice designation.

"We are so proud to receive these Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Our expertise and thought leadership are key pillars of our business, and this recognition is a testament to the impact it has on our clients and colleagues in the industry."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

