Robert Half and Protiviti Announce Strategic Partnership with FEI Canada to Advance Collaboration and Engagement Within Canadian Finance Community

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Global staffing firm Robert Half and its consulting subsidiary, Protiviti, announced today a new business alliance with Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) intended to support Canadian finance leaders and their organizations as National Strategic Principal Partners.

Through shared thought leadership, closer local chapter involvement and career-enhancing content and programing, the relationship will provide relevant information and exposure, advancing the expertise and insight of FEI Canada members across the country. Partnership elements include FEI Young Luminaries course content and mentor input, Protiviti-hosted webinars exploring the shifting labour model in finance, and executive education support through FEI Canada's CFO Leadership Beyond Finance Program.

"Robert Half has been a dedicated supporter of FEI Canada since 2005. We are delighted to be continuing our partnership for the next three years with our new National Strategic Principal Partner agreement," said Catherine Fels-Smith, interim president of FEI Canada.

"The more tools finance leaders have at their disposal, the greater their ability to drive innovation and growth ― for both their company and their industry. With this partnership, executives and their organizations have access to richer resources and more collaborative opportunities within the finance community," said David King, senior district president of Robert Half. "Together, we aim to arm finance leaders with new ways to adapt to the shifting demands of a global workforce in the digital age and better prepare for the future."

Added Toronto-based David Dawson, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti and country market leader for Canada: "Canadian CFOs and financial executives today face numerous challenges ― from the changing demands of internal and external customers to technology enablement and core reporting optimization. Through this new alliance with FEI Canada, we look forward to sharing our insights to help finance leaders address these challenges on their transformation journey."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.ca.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit. Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 per cent of Fortune 1000® and 35 per cent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,600+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, visit feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @FEICanada.

