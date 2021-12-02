Robert-Anthony Newman Joins FirstService Residential Ontario Business Development Team

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Ontario's leading property management company, named Robert-Anthony Newman as Business Development Director in the Ontario market. The expansion of the business development team under Stacey Kurck, Vice President, Client Engagement & Business Development, is part of FirstService Residential's strategic investment in the fast-growing Ontario Market.

Robert-Anthony had years of industry experience in business development before joining FirstService Residential Ontario as a Sales Operations Specialist in 2020. Since joining the company, Robert-Anthony has worked with leaders across the organization to understand the value FirstService Residential provides to our clients and our culture of service first. In his new role as Business Development Director, Robert-Anthony will focus on helping grow the company's portfolio of managed communities within the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding region.

"Robert-Anthony's appointment to the Business Development Team will help us continue advancing our strategy for growth and allow us to make connections with more communities looking for professional management," said Mark Hopkins, president of FirstService Residential Ontario. "Our clients value our depth of resources and our expertise in the condo management industry, so there is a great opportunity for growth in our market."

"I'm excited to transition into this new role," said Newman. "It's been an amazing experience working with the team at FirstService Residential with so many opportunities to learn. I look forward to using my skills and knowledge of the property management industry to help boards solve problems and meet their goals."

