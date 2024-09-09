SAANICH, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Roadworks in the Greater Victoria region will soon make it easier for residents to navigate their community after an investment of $20 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Funding will support a variety of road improvements that will facilitate the initial development of the Uptown Mobility Hub, the region's principal RapidBus node. Works will include the construction of approximately six bus stops and shelters, two of which will be on the Trans-Canada Highway, and dedicated bus lanes. The project will also improve pedestrian safety and active transportation surrounding the node by improving crosswalks and intersections and creating new multi-use pathways to build connections to the adjacent regional trail network.

These works are an important part of the development of the Uptown Mobility Hub and feed into the future transit-oriented development in Saanich that was announced by the province in April. These works will aim to increase housing supply, promote sustainable transportation options, and enhance overall liveability.

"Today's investment in road, public transit, and active transportation infrastructure improvements will support the development of a new transit hub in Saanich. This hub is key to a future transit-oriented development that will increase access to affordable housing and connect people to their jobs and essential services while championing greener transportation options. We will continue working with our partners to build better connected and liveable communities for Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We know the South Island is only getting busier. That's why residents and commuters need to be able to count on a hub that allows them to get to and from home, work and school easily and quickly. Our improvements along Ravine Way, along with our transit-oriented development at Uptown Shopping Centre, will transform this area into a mobility hub that supports faster travel, easier connections and better livability for everyone."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

The federal government is investing $4,500,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $15,500,000.

Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $15,500,000. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit, a key priority for the federal government, help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, over 60 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia with a total federal contribution of more than $2.6 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $3.9 billion .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

