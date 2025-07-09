EAST GWILLIMBURY, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - East Gwillimbury will expand its active transportation network thanks to a joint investment of $7.6 million with the federal government and York Region.

The project will build 1.5 kilometres of new multi-use path along Yonge Street in the downtown core. Work will include installing wayfinding signage and beautifying the streetscape with plantings, benches and seating walls. By establishing an accessible link between the Nokiidaa Trail and the Doane Road Pedestrian Bridge, this project will provide a vibrant streetscape enhancement through the core of Holland Landing, while extending York Region's Lake-to-Lake trail network.

Walking, cycling, rolling and other methods of active transportation are healthy, convenient, affordable and sustainable ways for residents to get around. Once complete, this project will help make getting around East Gwillimbury easier and more enjoyable. It will help encourage more people to get out of their cars and onto the trails, reducing traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Quotes

"Infrastructure investments that enable Canadians to stay connected and active are necessary for vibrant and safe communities. This new trail will add more than 2,000 steps, and with construction this summer, residents can look forward to many more enjoyable journeys in East Gwillimbury."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"This investment in active transportation is an investment in the health, sustainability, and the connectivity of our community. We're proud to partner with the federal government on this transformative project, which will further connect our community, encourage active lifestyles, and enhance the beauty and vibrancy of our town. The support for active transportation in the Yonge Street Revitalization project means that, together with our federal partners, we're building a more accessible and livable East Gwillimbury."

Her Worship Virginia Hackson, Mayor of the Town of East Gwillimbury

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,780,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of East Gwillimbury in partnership with York Region are contributing $3,820,000 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of East Gwillimbury in partnership with York Region are contributing . In addition to today's investment, East Gwillimbury will also benefit from an investment through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The investment is supporting a project to upgrade watermains in several locations around East Gwillimbury including the ATF project site.

Infrastructure Program. The investment is supporting a project to upgrade watermains in several locations around East Gwillimbury including the ATF project site. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The federal government has also launched an Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Bethany Lee, Director of Communications and Customer Service, Town of East Gwillimbury, 905-478-4283 ext. 3854. [email protected]