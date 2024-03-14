RNAO welcomes Mexico to its Best Practice Spotlight Organization program

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program is expanding its reach to Mexico for the first time ever with the addition of two organizations: the University of Monterrey (UDEM) and Christus Muguerza, which includes 15 hospitals.

In a signing ceremony on March 19, these health organizations will be partnering with RNAO to implement evidence-based best practice guidelines (BPG) to support a fully person-centred care, improve transitions in care services and address specific clinical areas for the populations they serve. Some of the guidelines include Vascular Access, Preventing Falls and Reducing Injury from Falls, and Assessment and Management of Pain.

"We're very excited to welcome the University of Monterrey and Christus Muguerza to RNAO's BPSO program where nurses and other health professionals will have an opportunity to lead evidence-based care in their workplace and improve the quality of life and health outcomes for people in Mexico," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO. "We're proud that the BPSO program has expanded to more than 1,500 health organizations globally and is considered the gold standard for quality care and teaching. We look forward to working with Mexican leaders to support them as they engage in this social movement of science, implementing guidelines and evaluating their positive impact on patients, academic institutions and health systems around the world."

"We are proud to be the first institution in Mexico to collaborate with RNAO and adopt the BPGs. This will allow us, in the near future, to convert our hospitals into a BPSO. This initiative reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve, to provide health care with the highest standards of quality and safety, supported by solid evidence and led by health professionals committed to nursing excellence," says Martha Inés Ruiz Chávez, corporate director of nursing at Christus Muguerza.

"With our firm commitment to offer excellent training in the field of health, we are pleased to announce that the University of Monterrey will be the first educational institution in Mexico to implement the BPGs in the training of nursing professionals and other health sciences. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide the community with excellent professionals inspired to give their best to provide quality care and attention, supported by the most up-to-date evidence and led by professionals committed to nursing excellence. We are excited to lead this transformative change that will benefit our communities and position us as leaders in the field of health training in the country," Dr. Lilia Elida García Rodríguez, vice-rector of health sciences at UDEM.

What: University of Monterrey and Christus Muguerza to join RNAO's Best Practice Spotlight Organization program.

When: Tuesday, March 19 at 9 a.m. ET

Who:

Dr. Doris Grinspun , CEO of RNAO

, CEO of RNAO Mario Páez González, president of UDEM

Horacio Hugo Garza Ghio , CEO of Christus Muguerza

, CEO of Christus Muguerza Dr. Lilia Elida García Rodríguez, vice-rector of health sciences at UDEM

Patricia Addarith Magaña Lozano, dean of nursing at UDEM

Martha Inés Ruiz Chávez, corporate director of nursing at Christus Muguerza

Where: Claustro Universitario at the University of Monterrey (Av. Ignacio Morones Prieto 4500 Pte. 66238)

Following the signing ceremony on March 19, nurses and others will participate in a five-day training session to learn how to implement, evaluate and sustain best practice cultures. The event will be led by Grinspun, Maribel Esparza, chief nursing officer and lead-BPSO of FOSCAL in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Olga Gomez, director of nursing and co-lead BPSO at UNAB (Bucaramanga) University and Adriana Bonilla, nursing professor and co-lead at UNAB (Bucaramanga) University.

RNAO's best practice guidelines (BPG) program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organizations (BPSO) Program supports service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health systems. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

