RNAO welcomes judge's ruling to keep supervised consumption services sites open; urges Premier Ford to rescind legislation calling for their shutdown

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - In light of Friday's court ruling by an Ontario Superior Court preventing the closure of 10 supervised consumption services (SCS) sites, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is calling on Premier Ford's government to go one step further and rescind legislation that shuts down their operations as of April 1.

In a landmark decision March 28, Justice John Callaghan granted an injunction to allow the 10 sites to remain open citing "irreparable harm" if they closed before he can fully review the case before him. The injunction is temporary, allowing time for the judge to consider whether the government's legislation violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In his ruling, Justice Callaghan said "it is foreseeable that many more will overdose, and some of those will die. In addition, it is foreseeable that there will be an increase in the spread of bloodborne diseases. Death and disease that would have been prevented will now not be prevented, because those who would have used an SCS will now consume drugs in less safe settings," wrote Justice Callaghan.

"We are elated with the judge's decision. He understands the seriousness of the issue before him, including evidence that we have a toxic drug crisis on our hands. You do not help people by removing essential health services from them. Nurses have long said that the rights of people struggling with substance use have been ignored in the government's handling of this file. SCS sites save lives and provide evidence-based care, primary care and comprehensive mental health support," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar.

RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun says the judge's thoughtful analysis gives hope to RNAO and others fighting for these sites to remain open. "Justice Callaghan recognizes that SCS sites serve some of the most marginalized people in our society and that these sites are an important 'gateway to health and social services.' Those using the services of SCS sites are getting help in a safe, judgment-free setting that allow nurses and other health-care workers to establish therapeutic relationships with people," says Grinspun, adding RNAO is one of several organizations granted intervener status in this case.

Grinspun adds the government's insistence that treatment is the only way forward to solving the tainted drug supply crisis is built on faulty logic. The first step in creating opportunities for treatment is to keep people alive. The Homelessness, Addiction and Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs the government proposes should not act as a replacement for existing SCS sites. They do not offer needle exchange services, or the life-saving services people need right now.

"Premier Ford has the power to make one of the most consequential decisions in his career – to save lives – by rescinding the government's legislation to shut down SCS sites. We are urging our premier to do so, immediately," says Dolkar.

