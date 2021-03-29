RNAO to release results of its work and wellbeing survey of RNs, NPs and nursing students

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - A comprehensive survey that examines the toll the pandemic has had on the stress levels, workload and wellbeing of RNs, NPs and nursing students will be unveiled during a media conference this Wednesday (March 31).

Since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Ontario in January 2020, nurses, especially those on the frontlines, have been working at a tremendous pace and intensity. They have faced job-related risks such as a lack of personal protective equipment, workloads in excess of 50 hours per week, postponed days off and vacations, and separation from their families to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

Aware of the effects of the physical and psychosocial stress and strain on health providers, RNAO launched its survey to examine how nurses were coping.

The online survey was conducted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 22, 2021 with more than 2,100 responses. In addition to releasing its survey results, RNAO will announce recommendations aimed at the provincial government and at employers to ensure nurses can continue to meet the demands they are facing in the midst of a brutal third wave and to ensure they can adequately meet the needs of Ontarians after the pandemic ends.

What: Media conference – Results of RNAO's Work and Wellbeing Survey

When: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. (ET)

Who: Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Morgan Hoffarth – RNAO President

– RNAO President Dr. Doris Grinspun – RNAO CEO

– RNAO CEO Matthew Kellway – RNAO's Director of Nursing and Health Policy

– RNAO's Director of Nursing and Health Policy Kim Jarvi – RNAO's Senior Economist

Where/How: This is a virtual event.



Media are asked to register online or please join us directly via Zoom using the following link, meeting ID and password:

https://zoom.us/j/93439547258?pwd=S3hWN1BsQW11YVFFZzRQdGpBcTZ4UT09

Meeting ID: 934 3954 7258

Passcode: 055571

Those wishing to join by phone can dial in at this number: +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588

You can also find your local number here: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knEEyZl6b

Meeting ID: 934 3954 7258

Passcode: 055571

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview with a nurse, please contact: Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), Phone: 416-408-5605, Cell: 647-406-5605, [email protected]; Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), Phone: 416-408-5610, [email protected]

Related Links

https://rnao.ca/

