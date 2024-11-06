RNAO praises enhancements to nursing education in response to Ontarians' needs

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Carleton University is receiving praise from the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) as an important step to address the health needs of Ontarians.

During an announcement Tuesday in Ottawa led by Premier Doug Ford, the university said it will begin accepting applications for a direct entry, full-time compressed three-year (nine semesters) BScN nursing program beginning in September 2025, in collaboration with the Queensway Carleton Hospital. A key and exciting feature of the program is that it will integrate RN prescribing into its curriculum.

The first class will include up to 110 nursing students and enrollment is planned to grow to more than 200 applicants each year by 2030. "We commend Carleton University and the Queensway Carleton Hospital for championing nursing and opening the first new, university-based nursing program in Ontario in 20 years. This is a significant day for our profession. The number of applications to nursing schools has been growing due to interest from young people seeking a career that involves expertise, compassion and hands-on care with endless opportunities to work. Expanding the number of nursing seats in the province helps address demand across all health sectors and is key to alleviating the nursing shortage," says RNAO President and NP Lhamo Dolkar.

"Accelerated nursing programs – which include year-round study – will deliver all the clinical knowledge necessary to prepare graduating RNs to serve the public," says Dolkar. She invited other university-based programs to consider following this path.

"The government is also delivering on RNAO's call to embed RN prescribing into the nursing baccalaureate curriculum so that more Ontarians can benefit from faster access to care," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "Ontario is the first jurisdiction anywhere in the world doing so, and we're delighted that the university and the government see the opportunity that we do. This will enhance the RN role, make the profession more attractive, and most importantly – it will serve to remove a barrier to care at a time we need to do everything we can to deliver faster access for Ontarians."

Grinspun urges all BScN programs to take Carleton's lead and apply for funding the government is making available to integrate RN-prescribing education into their curriculums, adding "it's in their best interest to do so because it will make their nursing programs more attractive to potential students – and their graduates will bring substantial benefit to the people of this province."

