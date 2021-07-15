RNAO launches #FullyVaccinated social media campaign and calls for mandatory vaccination for health-care workers

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Together, Ontarians have faced some of the toughest obstacles of this pandemic. But our work is not over. The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has launched a new #FullyVaccinated social media campaign to encourage everyone to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is calling for mandatory vaccination for health-care workers in contact with patients.

So far, 69 per cent of Ontarians over 12 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while only 50 per cent have received their second dose. Ontario must continue to keep the momentum going until all who are eligible to receive the vaccine get both doses.

"Ontario, Canada and many places around the world are facing highly contagious COVID-19 variants. The best defence to beat this virus is to get vaccinated and encourage everyone around you to receive both doses of the vaccine," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth. "We call on all Ontarians, Canadians and everyone around the world to join us in our #FullyVaccinated social media campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 once and for all."

In addition to the #FullyVaccinated campaign, RNAO is also calling for the Ontario government to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all health-care workers, especially those working directly with patients.

To increase vaccination rates, the provincial government must make it easier and faster for health-care workers to get fully vaccinated by:

bringing vaccinations to workplaces

providing an additional two paid sick days for workers to be vaccinated

"As nurses, we are trusted health-care leaders for evidence-based practice. We advocate for patients' physical, mental and emotional needs. To ensure patients are receiving the best quality care possible, we call on all nurses to get two doses and become role models for other health-care workers," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun.

"Marginalized communities and individuals have been a prime target for COVID-19 and even now, they are struggling to access the vaccine. The Ontario government must bring vaccines to workplaces and add an additional two paid sick days (one per dose) to keep the province on the right track," says Grinspun.

What: #FullyVaccinated is a social media campaign to encourage all eligible Ontarians to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to participate: Tag @RNAO in your photos on Twitter or @registerednurses on Instagram of you and your loved ones before, during or after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine. Include the hashtag #FullyVaccinated along with your reason for receiving the vaccine. Participants have a chance to be featured in RNAO's fully vaccinated hall of fame on social media. Also, see our website for #Fullyvaccinated images to share on social media and use as your Twitter banner and email signature.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

