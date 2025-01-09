RNAO issues policy platform for a healthier Canada ahead of upcoming federal election

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - To inform Canadians about nurses' priorities for the upcoming federal election, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has released its election platform. The platform presents evidence-informed recommendations on nursing, health care, social and environmental determinants of health, and tackling income and wealth inequality to benefit all who call this country "home."

"RNAO members will be actively engaged in the upcoming federal election because political processes profoundly shape the policy decisions that impact our health and wellbeing," says RNAO President and NP Lhamo Dolkar. "While RNAO is non-partisan, we are unwavering in advocating for the issues that matter most. We champion positive change and hold leaders accountable."

"We urge our members, their families and the public to actively participate in the democratic process. Voting is not only a right – it is a responsibility. We urge everyone to get involved, ask important questions and challenge political candidates," Dolkar says, adding that "a strong democracy is the foundation of a healthy society. Together, we can protect and strengthen it."

"At the core of this platform is a nursing-led vision for advancing health and wellbeing for everyone in Canada," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO. "Nurses understand that health is influenced by more than health care – it is shaped by the places we live, work, and play, and increasingly by the digital environments we engage with. RNAO underscores the urgent need to both bolster nursing and health care, as well as address the social and environmental determinants that shape our lives. This includes designing and implementing fiscal policies to reduce inequities," says Grinspun.

The recommendations in RNAO's platform include:

Nursing:

Address the nurse staffing crisis

Expand the role of registered nurses and nurse practitioners

Ensure healthy work environments

Expand the role of the Chief Nursing Officer of Canada

Health care:

Provide federal leadership for health system transformation

Expand and enhance publicly funded health care

Social determinants of health:

Enhance social programs

Build public and affordable housing

Address the toxic drug crisis

Implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action

Advance equity, diversity and inclusion

Regulate the use of social media and artificial intelligence

Strengthen gun control

Environmental determinants of health:

Advance a comprehensive climate plan

Engage in stronger environmental regulation

Fiscal capacity and income and wealth inequality:

Strengthen progressive taxation

Increase income supports and transfers

Strengthen community economic development

Enhance employment and labour rights

Provide a living wage

Secure Indigenous economic support

"This election is pivotal for our country, as voters are presented with vastly different visions for Canada's future," says Grinspun. Reflecting on past elections, she notes that millions of Canadians chose not to vote – a trend that, she warns, undermines our democracy. "We call on all nurses, and indeed all Canadians, to understand the power of their vote in shaping a more livable country for current and future generations. Let's build a Canada that is healthy for all," she urges.

RNAO's full policy platform is available online.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Madison Scaini, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 274, 416-408-5645, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]