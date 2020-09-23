RNAO CEO and president available to media after today's Speech from the Throne

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Representatives of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's (RNAO) will be available immediately following the federal government's Speech from the Throne today.

RNAO has been vocal in its advocacy for A Just Recovery for All. The association sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an action alert outlining areas of priority it wants the government to address. Almost 2,000 people have signed RNAO's call for action. CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun and RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth will be available to comment.

Members of the media interested in arranging interviews should contact RNAO's communications department below.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health-care system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For further information: Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), Cell: 647-406-5605, [email protected]; Victoria Alarcon, Communications Specialist/Coordinator, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, Phone: 416-408-5610, [email protected]

Related Links

https://rnao.ca/

