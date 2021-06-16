RNAO celebrates the best in health-care journalism with its annual Media Awards

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout 2020, journalists worked extremely hard to bring us compelling stories of nurses and other health providers who have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic from the front lines. In celebration of their outstanding reporting, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is delighted to announce the winners of this year's annual Media Awards.

Journalists from national television networks and radio programs led the way in this year's competition with CTV W5, CTV National News, Global News, Global News Radio and CBC each winning an award. Their work put a spotlight on Ontario's long-term care sector, what it is like to work in a COVID-19 ICU, and the health inequities affecting Black communities in Toronto. Other notable news outlets honoured this year include The Ottawa Citizen and Queen's Park Briefing for stories that explore the challenges faced by dedicated nurses and personal support workers in a nursing home in Almonte, Ont., and the alarming number of postponed surgeries due to COVID-19, respectively.

"Just like the work of nurses, the work of the media has been intense and challenging: covering the pandemic from different viewpoints and shedding light on what needed urgent action," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth. "RNAO values the work of all journalists keeping Ontarians informed and engaged. We thank the judging panel for their work and congratulate this year's winners."

This year, RNAO is handing out seven Media Awards for print, radio, television and online stories.

"These winning journalists provide nurses and other health-care professionals with a platform to share their experiences about the ongoing understaffing in long-term care, the excruciating burnout and fatigue they feel, and the anti-Black racism we know exists, but was exposed for all to see during the pandemic," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "Their impressive work showcases the impact COVID-19 has had on everyone, and in particular on nurses and our colleagues on the front lines. Congratulations to this year's outstanding winners."

Entries were judged by a panel of nurses and journalists. Awards will be handed out at RNAO's virtual 96th Annual General Meeting on June 25.

Here is the full list of winners:

Elizabeth Payne

The Ottawa Citizen

Daily newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series

Sneh Duggal

Queen's Park Briefing

Community newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series

Jason Chapman, Scott Monich, Briana Carnegie, Shiona Thompson, Dave Woodard, Sandy Salerno, Sheba Siddiqui, Lisa Polewski, Andrew Graham and Rick Zamperin

Global News Radio

Radio – Best in-depth feature or series

Avis Favaro and Elizabeth St. Philip

CTV National News

Television – Best news coverage

Avery Haines, Paul Haber, Brett Mitchell, Jerry Vienneau and André Lapalme

CTV W5

Television – Best in-depth feature or series

Olivia Bowden and Patrick Cain

Global News

Online – Best story

Lauren Pelley

CBC News

Online — Best in-depth feature or series

