RNAO celebrates its inaugural Long-Term Care Best Practice Spotlight Organization Host: UniversalCare Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic highlights critical improvements needed in Ontario's long-term care sector, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is delighted to welcome UniversalCare Canada Inc. as its inaugural Long-Term Care Best Practice Spotlight Organization (LTC-BPSO) Host. The partnership showcases UniversalCare's commitment to the implementation of evidence-based care within its homes.

As the LTC-BPSO Host, UniversalCare will supervise, on behalf of RNAO, the full BPSO designation program for a group of LTC homes across Ontario. As BPSOs, the homes join an international network of more than 1,000 health organizations formally committed to implementing RNAO best practice guidelines (BPG) and measuring their impact on person's health and quality of life outcomes. The LTC homes under the new host model will embrace the following three BPGs: Person- and Family-Centred Care, Assessment and Management of Pain and Promoting Safety: Alternative Approaches to the Use of Restraints.

The 11 homes in Ontario that will become BPSOs under the new RNAO-UniversalCare LTC-BPSO Host model are:

Cedarwood Lodge – Sault Ste. Marie

Chateau Park – Windsor

Franklin Gardens – Leamington

Hardy Terrace – Brantford

– Mariann Home – Richmond Hill

– Perth Community Care Centre – Perth

Regency Park – Windsor

Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans' Care – Toronto

Villa Colombo Seniors Centre– Vaughan

Villa Marconi – Ottawa

Wellington House Nursing Homes – Prescott

In addition to the 11 new homes, BPSO designate Tilbury Manor and pre-designate Mackenzie Health will continue as BPSOs with the support of UniversalCare as the new LTC-BPSO Host.

To celebrate this partnership, UniversalCare is hosting a virtual launch for the homes on Sept. 20. Following the launch celebrations, UniversalCare will lead a full-day virtual BPSO program orientation launch on Sept. 22, supported by RNAO. Both events are integral to kicking off the inaugural LTC-BPSO Host model and introducing members of the homes to the BPSO program and the important work that lies ahead of them.

"The residents and families will benefit greatly from UniversalCare's commitment to supporting these 11 homes on their BPSO journeys, and that's the most important part of this partnership," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO and founder of the program. "We are excited to partner and look forward to providing UniversalCare with the guidance, resources, and oversight needed to excel in implementing evidence-based care for their residents," she adds.

"The UniversalCare team is honoured to have been selected as the first Long-term Care BPSO Host in Canada," says Joseph Gulizia, CEO of UniversalCare Canada Inc. "Eleven of our homes will be entering into BPSO journeys through the host model with the vision to establish a culture of sustainable, rapid learning and evidence-based practice. UniversalCare takes pride in its training programs and quality initiatives that empowers staff to look at actual day-to-day results in all areas of resident-centred care, with the goal to optimize positive clinical and health outcomes."

RNAO's best practice guideline program is funded by the Ministry of Health. It was conceived in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings. The more than 50 guidelines developed to date represent a substantial contribution towards building excellence in Ontario's health system. The Best Practice Spotlight Organizations (BPSO) initiative provides support to organizations that have formally agreed to implement and evaluate multiple RNAO best practice guidelines over a three-year period. First launched in 2003, the BPSO initiative has since spread widely across Canada and over 20 countries around the world. There are more than 1,000 BPSO locally and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

UniversalCare's mission is to be the best of the best in healthcare and senior living. As an established leader with a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovation, UniversalCare excels in all facets of operating Long-term Care, Retirement Residences, and Supportive Housing. They provide both management and specialized consulting services to their care partners with exceptional commitment and dedication. As an approved operator by the Ministry of Long-term Care and Retirement Home Regulatory Authority, UniversalCare takes pride in its training programs, support systems, staff oversight and quality initiatives that empower frontline staff to look at actual day-to-day results in all areas of resident-centred care.

