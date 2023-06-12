RNAO celebrates health journalism with annual Media Awards

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is delighted to announce the winners of its annual Media Awards competition.

This past year, journalists covered a range of topics including challenges in an emergency department, a nursing leader's journey to CEO, the systemic racism Black women face accessing a primary care provider, gaps in the Canadian health-care system, vaccines for the whooping cough and medically-assisted death.

"Journalists play an integral role in our society by reporting on the events they witness and the challenges we face. And, this extends to the health system where we have experienced enormous obstacles and successes," says RNAO President Dr. Claudette Holloway. "On behalf of RNAO, we applaud journalists for their exceptional work and being an avenue for nurses, other health providers and the public to have their voice heard."

This year, RNAO is handing out nine Media Awards to journalists who wrote or produced stories for The Ottawa Citizen, Latinos Magazine, CBC News and CityNews.

"RNAO is proud to honour this year's winners for their amazing work and talent," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "The winning stories bring out the commitment from nurses, other health professionals and health organizations to serve the public. Winning stories also highlight the inequities in the health-care system, the deepening staffing shortages and the housing crisis in Ontario. As an organization that speaks out for nurses and healthy public policy, we value immensely the work of all journalists. Congratulations to this year's winners."

Entries were judged by a panel of nurses and journalists. Awards will be handed out at RNAO's in-person 98th Annual General Meeting on Friday, June 23.

Here is the full list of winners:

Elizabeth Payne

The Ottawa Citizen

Daily newspaper – Best news story

Bruce Deachman

The Ottawa Citizen

Daily newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series

Luis Ibarra

Latinos Magazine

Multicultural – Best in-depth feature or series

Talia Ricci

CBC Toronto

Online – Best news story

Cynthia Mulligan and Meredith Bond

CityNews

Online – Best in-depth feature or series

Mike Crawley

CBC Toronto

Radio – Best news report

Lauren Pelley

CBC News

Radio – Best in-depth report or series

Aarti Pole and David Eggleston

CBC News Network

Television – Best news report

Mahnoor Yawar and Gabrielle Dainard

CityNews

Television – Best in-depth report or series

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

