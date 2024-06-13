RNAO announces this year's Media Award winners

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is excited to announce the winners of this year's Media Awards competition.

During its Annual General Meeting, RNAO will present eight awards to journalists who wrote or produced stories for The Recorder and Times, Waterloo Region Record, Toronto Star, Global News, Hamilton Spectator, CityNews and CTV News Kitchener.

"As an association that speaks out for nurses and healthy public policy, we value the work of all journalists," says RNAO President Dr. Claudette Holloway. "The winning entries covered a range of topics including Ontario's toxic drug crisis, the push to increase access to birthing facilities in remote communities across Canada and a look into a mobile mental health clinic. Their impressive work showcases the work of nurses and colleagues on the frontlines. Congratulations to this year's outstanding winners."

"The stories being recognized highlight the successes and the challenges nurses, other health professionals and the public experience every day in our system. That's why it's so important we honour journalists for sharing their stories and standing up for the most vulnerable," says RNAO CEO Doris Grinspun. "On behalf of RNAO, we applaud reporters for their courage to cover the issues that demand action and push for change."

Entries were judged by a panel of nurses and journalists. Awards will be handed out at RNAO's 99th Annual General Meeting on Friday, June 21.

Here is the full list of winners:

Sabrina Bedford

The Recorder and Times

Community newspaper – Best news story

Paige Desmond

Waterloo Region Record

Daily newspaper – Best news story

Rachel Mendleson

Toronto Star

Daily newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series

Katie Dangerfield

Global News

Online – Best news story

Patti Sonntag

Global News

Online – Best in-depth feature or series

Brian Bradley, Sean Pattendon and Sebastian Bron

Toronto Star and Hamilton Spectator

Podcast – Best episode

Tina Yazdani

CityNews

Television – Best news report

Spencer Turcotte

CTV News Kitchener

Television – Best in-depth report or series

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 211, 416-408-5610; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell)