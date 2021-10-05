Rivalry Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

Rivalry is a fully regulated sports betting and sports media company operating globally. Focusing on esports, the company has built Rivalry into the most engaged esports betting brand in the world. With a wholly owned and internally developed proprietary tech stack, double-digit month-over-month growth, and profitable customer unit economics, Rivalry is building the leading betting and entertainment destination for the next generation.

For more information, visit https://www.rivalry.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday October 5, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Brandstyle Communications, Kell Cholko / [email protected], 484.797.2014

