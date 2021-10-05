Rivalry Corp. Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 05, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Steven Salz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rivalry Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: RVLY), joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Rivalry is a fully regulated sports betting and sports media company operating globally. Focusing on esports, the company has built Rivalry into the most engaged esports betting brand in the world. With a wholly owned and internally developed proprietary tech stack, double-digit month-over-month growth, and profitable customer unit economics, Rivalry is building the leading betting and entertainment destination for the next generation.
