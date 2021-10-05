Rivalry Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Steven Salz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rivalry Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: RVLY), joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Rivalry Corp. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:RVLY)
Rivalry is a fully regulated sports betting and sports media company operating globally. Focusing on esports, the company has built Rivalry into the most engaged esports betting brand in the world. With a wholly owned and internally developed proprietary tech stack, double-digit month-over-month growth, and profitable customer unit economics, Rivalry is building the leading betting and entertainment destination for the next generation.

Date:   Tuesday October 5, 2021

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

