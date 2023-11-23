Riopelle's Centenary Fuels Remarkable Sales at Heffel Fall Auction

Heffel live auction achieves $23.5 million in sales , fueled by vigorous bidding from around the world

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today in Toronto, at its semi-annual live auction, market leader Heffel Fine Art Auction House presented 94 exceptional artworks to a passionate global audience and shattered records across all areas of the market, underscoring the dynamism of the art market and a consistent demand for outstanding works of art. Jean Paul Riopelle stole the show as the world celebrates the 100th anniversary of his birth, alongside major works by Emily Carr, Paul-Émile Borduas and many others, totalling an incredible $23.5 million. The exciting event was held at Heffel's state-of-the-art Yorkville auction room, which was seamlessly connected to remote bidders through the firm's Digital Saleroom. (All prices are in Canadian dollars and include a buyer's premium.)

The Heffel auction was led by the monumental 1951 Jean Paul Riopelle canvas Sans titre (Composition #2), which sold for $5,701,250. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Self, a rare portrait by Jean Paul Riopelle sold at the Heffel fall live auction for $3,901,250 (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

Seven important works by Jean Paul Riopelle totalled a staggering $11.1 million at the Heffel sale, coinciding with global celebrations of the artist's centenary. The grouping was led by the monumental 1951 Sans titre (Composition #2). Bids from across the world propelled the remarkable palette-knife-and-drip canvas to an incredible result of $5,701,250. Immediately afterwards, the packed auction room witnessed Self, a rare portrait by Riopelle, sell for $3,901,250. The success of these sales solidifies Riopelle's position as a globally renowned abstract expressionist, continuing to captivate audiences worldwide with his extraordinary artistic vision.

"Tonight's auction, coinciding with Riopelle's 100th birthday, marks a momentous occasion in the art world. The resounding success and record results showcased exceptional art, global collector enthusiasm, and a thriving auction market," shared Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "Finding new homes for these cherished masterpieces reaffirms Heffel's commitment to sharing outstanding artworks that transcend generations."

Highlights from the Fall 2023 Live Auction

Emily Carr's exceptionally rare canvas, Alert Bay (Indian in Yellow Blanket), created in 1912, stands as a poignant tribute to the Indigenous culture of the region—a theme echoed in many of her most significant works from this era. The masterwork, infused with the Fauvist colours and principles Carr absorbed during her time in Paris , commanded a staggering sale price of $1,681,250 (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000). Another highlight in the sale was Carr's swirling Forest Interior , a large oil on paper, which reached $511, 250 (est . $250,000 – 350,000).

A spectacular 1955 canvas by Paul-Émile Borduas, painted just following his important New York period, surpassed the million dollar mark after drawing international interest. Miniatures empressées made its auction debut at Heffel after spending more than 60 years in an important Toronto collection, and sold for $1,441,250 (est. $900,000 – 1,200,000).

Seven works by West Coast artist E.J. Hughes captured the hearts of collectors this fall, lighting up the auction room and surpassing presale expectations. Notably, Echo Bay, Gilford Island sold for an impressive $541,250 (est. $250,000 – 350,000), and Mouth of the Courtenay River sold for $457,250 (est. $40,000 – 60,000), setting an outstanding new benchmark for a watercolour by the artist.

Christopher Pratt's harmonious and mysterious August 1939 tied the artist record and sold for $361,250, well above its estimate of $125,000 to $175,000. The stunning and detailed oil on board was carefully painted over a period of 11 years from 1974 to 1985.

Important works by members of the Group of Seven garnered heavy bidding competition in the auction and soared past their estimated values, including Franz Johnston's rare gouache Float Plane Coming in for a Landing, which sold for $277,250 (est. $70,000 – 90,000) and A.J. Casson's glowing canvas Poplar, which fetched $391,250 (est. $125,000 – 175,000).

A captivating painting by Alex Colville, August, sold for an impressive $601,250 in the Post-War session (est. $500,000 – 700,000). The work is a very special and meticulously detailed portrayal of the artist's daughter in an intimate moment.

Heffel is now inviting consignments for the spring 2024 auction season, encompassing international and Canadian works of art. The deadline for spring consignments is February 2024.

For more information on the works included in Heffel's fall live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

