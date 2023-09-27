RIMOUSKI, QC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Rimouski Océanic hockey club, Ville de Rimouski and Sun Life are proud to share some important announcements made on the opening day of the 2023–2024 season of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Sun Life, a major partner since 2014, is pleased to confirm the renewal of the Colisée's naming rights for the next three seasons (2023–2024, 2024–2025 and 2025–2026), an important period for the city's junior hockey team. Under this new agreement, Sun Life becomes the official health and wellness partner of Rimouski Océanic.

Mr. Alexandre Tanguay, Co-owner of Rimouski Océanic, Mr. Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski, and Mr. Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec. Photo by Iften Redjah – Folio photo. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

"We are extremely proud to have a partner like Sun Life. This agreement will allow us to continue raising our standards of excellence for the athletic and academic coaching we provide our players here in Rimouski. It is thanks to partners like Sun Life that we can operate a junior hockey organization that showcases our region to the world of sport," said Alexandre Tanguay, co-owner of Rimouski Océanic.

"The entire Bas-Saint-Laurent region is energized by its pride in Rimouski Océanic. Sun Life has had the enormous privilege of supporting the team for nearly 10 years. We are delighted about this opportunity to renew our commitment and become the team's official health and wellness partner. By supporting young people in sport, we are giving them the means to take charge of their health," said Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec.

Contest: Invite your sports teams to enjoy the Zone active Sun Life for free

Healthy lifestyles are central to what makes Sun Life tick. As the team's official health and wellness partner, Sun Life is pleased to offer fans of Rimouski Océanic, as well as the entire community of Bas-Saint-Laurent, a special section of the Colisée Financière Sun Life's bleachers.

At every Rimouski Océanic home game, a local sports team that has won a contest posted on the Océanic's website will be able to watch a game live from the Zone active Sun Life at the bottom of Section 12.

Major investments for a major event

Rimouski Océanic has officially applied to host the prestigious 2025 Memorial Cup tournament, which will be presented by a team from the QMJHL. As a result of this application, Ville de Rimouski and Océanic are pleased to announce investments to upgrade and renovate the Colisée Financière Sun Life. The planned work will help bring the arena up to Canadian Hockey League standards. Once complete, the facilities will be ready to host a tournament of this scale while maximizing player safety and ensuring the future of the Colisée for the benefit of all users.

Below is the list of planned upgrades:

New bay glass panels and panes

Relocation of the players' bench

New scoreboard display

12 new suites

"Our team has come a long way! We've been working on this for two years now. We know that we have the technical and administrative know-how to host and organize this national event, which will put Rimouski and our entire region on the map. Thanks to the support of our outstanding partners, the city's collaboration and the upgrades to the facilities in our arena, including the latest technology tools, our fans and visitors to the Colisée Financière Sun Life will enjoy an extraordinary experience for the next 10 to 15 years and everyone will come out a winner at the 2025 Memorial Cup tournament in Rimouski," said Alexandre Tanguay.

"These major investments strengthen Océanic's bid to host the 2025 Memorial Cup. The work carried out at the Colisée will also showcase Place de Rimouski as a prime location for major events in the coming years. Océanic's reach across the region, the province and the country is exceptional. It's only natural for Ville de Rimouski to support these initiatives, which have a positive impact throughout the community," said Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of its philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

Media contact:

Sun Life

Ariane Richard

Manager, Public Relations

Office of the President, Quebec

Tel.: 438-364-6807

[email protected]

Club de hockey L'Océanic de Rimouski

Nicolas Thibeault-Dallaire

Director, Communications

Tel.: 514-378-9577

[email protected]

Ville de Rimouski

Communications

Tel.: 418-724-3108

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

For further information: