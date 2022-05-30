OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Rights4Vapers, Canada's largest vapers' rights group, hosted a conference today in Ottawa that brought tobacco harm reduction experts together to discuss how vapour products can be a game changing tool in the battle for many to quit or reduce smoking.

Speaking at the conference are Ms. Marion Burt (consumer activist), Professor Ian Irvine (Concordia University), Professor Chris Lalonde (University of Victoria), and Professor David Sweanor (University of Ottawa).

"We aim to educate and empower consumers about the harm reduction potential of vaping. Only then can they become strong voices to advocate for changes to vaping regulations. Regulators need to acknowledge the potential for vaping as a tobacco harm reduction tool and embrace a more progressive regulatory framework to drive smoking rates event lower," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers.

Every year over 48,000 Canadians die of smoking related illnesses. If Canadian smokers understood that vaping is less harmful than smoking and is a proven way to help smokers quit smoking, lives would be saved. Instead, Canadian smokers and vapers are faced with more and more draconian regulations, from nicotine caps to flavour bans and increased taxes.

"The wellbeing of millions of Canadians depends on Health Canada empowering people who smoke to make healthier choices rather than allowing misinformation and restricted options to continue to protect the cigarette business," said Professor Sweanor.

Vaping is a proven less harmful alternative to smoking. Public health authorities around the world have made it clear that vaping can be an effective tool to help smokers quit smoking. But only if the right regulatory and societal frameworks are in place.

Vapour products are the best hope for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who smoke and are looking for an alternative to cigarettes. Earlier this year, Public Health England released its latest review of vapour studies. It found that "the best thing that a smoker can do is to stop smoking completely and the evidence shows that vaping is one of the most effective quit aids available, helping around 50,000 smokers quit a year."

