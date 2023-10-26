26 Oct, 2023, 09:35 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Calling all young witches, vampires, ghosts, spiders and other spooky beings. As part of a long-standing tradition, members of the public are invited to join in the fun and frights of Rideau HALLoween.
It's going to be a boo-tiful night filled with thrills and chills. Trick-or-treaters of all ages will find plenty of fun and treats to enjoy. Grab a costume and strike a pose at the spooky photo booth.
Step into the past and immerse yourself in the rich history that haunts the Rideau Hall grounds.
Join us, if you dare, for a frightfully good time!
When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Thomas Gate, 1 Sussex Drive (outside the Visitor Centre)
Parking: Street parking is available in the neighbourhood
- The Visitor Centre is located at the Thomas Street entrance gate. This heritage building was once the Gardener's Cottage at the time of Canada's Confederation.
- Visitors can tour the grounds year round at their leisure from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset.
- From October 28 to December 22, 2023, guided tours are available by reservation only. Book a guided tour.
Members of the public wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected] or visit the website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
For further information: Media: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]
