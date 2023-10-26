OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Calling all young witches, vampires, ghosts, spiders and other spooky beings. As part of a long-standing tradition, members of the public are invited to join in the fun and frights of Rideau HALLoween.

It's going to be a boo-tiful night filled with thrills and chills. Trick-or-treaters of all ages will find plenty of fun and treats to enjoy. Grab a costume and strike a pose at the spooky photo booth.

Step into the past and immerse yourself in the rich history that haunts the Rideau Hall grounds.

Join us, if you dare, for a frightfully good time!

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Thomas Gate, 1 Sussex Drive (outside the Visitor Centre)

Parking: Street parking is available in the neighbourhood

Quick facts:

The Visitor Centre is located at the Thomas Street entrance gate. This heritage building was once the Gardener's Cottage at the time of Canada's Confederation.

Confederation. Visitors can tour the grounds year round at their leisure from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset.

until one hour before sunset. From October 28 to December 22, 2023 , guided tours are available by reservation only. Book a guided tour.

Plan your visit

Members of the public wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected] or visit the website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

