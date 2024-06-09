Ride to Conquer Cancer Announces Surpassing Its All-time Fundraising Total and Raises over $20.6 million benefitting The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Canada's largest athletic fundraiser achieves historic milestone with highest amount fundraised since its inception in 2007

TORONTO, June 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Princess Margaret's Ride to Conquer Cancer proudly announced today that it has surpassed all previous fundraising records, raising an astonishing $20.6 million in its 17th year. This remarkable achievement marks a historic milestone for Canada's largest athletic fundraiser, further solidifying its commitment to cancer research, patient care, and treatment advancement.

Ride to Conquer Cancer Surpasses All-time Fundraising Total and Raises over $20.6 million benefitting The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

Yesterday, more than 3,800 Riders began the annual two-day 200+ km journey from Exhibition Place in Toronto, with an additional 400 Riders starting from Niagara Falls. Prior to departure, the Ride community celebrated raising $20 million this year. However, the unwavering support and enthusiasm from participants, supporters, and volunteers fuelled ongoing contributions throughout the event.

"We are pleased to announce the Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised an additional $600 thousand since the start line," declared Steve Merker, Vice President of Corporate and Community Partnerships and Co-Founder of the Ride. "With the invaluable contributions of Mike and Francesca Quinn, Norbert Frischkorn, Peter Gilgan, Som Seif, Tim Hockey, Greg Wolfond, Gareth Seltzer, Rocco Rossi, Lawrence Zimmering, Andrew Graham, TJ Donnelly, Billy Buckley, and the generous match by Board Chair, Richard Rooney, we have achieved an all-time fundraising amount in a single year of $20.6 million."

The historic announcement was made on June 8, at the end of day one at McMaster University, Hamilton, amidst a backdrop of camaraderie and celebration. Riders had gathered for Camp night festivities before embarking on the final leg of their ride towards the Niagara Falls finish line on June 9th.

"This year's monumental accomplishment stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication, generosity and spirit of our Ride community," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The substantial donations, coupled with committed Riders, sponsors, and volunteers, will fuel continued progress in the fight to conquer cancer, offering hope to countless individuals and families affected by this disease."

Ride to Conquer Cancer has experienced an upsurge in the number of participants and donors this year, reflecting a growing momentum of solidarity and support in the fight against the devastating disease. The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's continued stewardship of the next generation of Riders also continues to witness an influx of younger participants, underscoring a generational commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.

For this year's final fundraising amount, more event information and how to register for the 2025 Ride to Conquer Cancer visit www.ride2conquer.ca.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top 5 cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

