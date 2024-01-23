MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Richter, a leader in business advisory and family office services, is pleased to welcome Anik Lanthier to the newly created position of Chief Investment Officer of Richter Family Office (RFO).

"We are thrilled to welcome Anik to our Richter leadership team and are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead supported by her 25 years of leadership and extensive experience as a senior leader in multibillion-dollar global investment organizations. Anik will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our investment strategy. As the families we advise continue to grow in size and sophistication, the addition of Anik demonstrates our commitment to building an even more robust institutional framework," said Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner at Richter. "The creation of this new position within our firm exemplifies our dedication and commitment to ensuring sustained success for our clients and continuously offering innovative services and tailored solutions that ensure that all energy invested in creating lasting value benefits the families we advise today and for the generations to come."

Bringing a wealth of experience forged through a distinguished career, Anik Lanthier has a proven track record in finance and investment leadership. Before joining Richter, Anik held several senior leadership roles at key players in the industry, including at PSP Investments, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, where she built and optimized a broad portfolio of nearly $100 billion in public and private equities, fixed-income and absolute return strategies. Over years of success working at PSP Investments and other key players in the industry, she has developed a robust blend of expertise, a formidable professional network, and keen business acumen. As a new Partner at Richter and as RFO's Chief Investment Officer, she will spearhead strategic initiatives, shape and enhance portfolio construction, and collaborate closely with the firm's partners and RFO's Investment Committee to enhance Richter's position as a leader and partner of choice in the industry.

"I am delighted to be joining the talented and dynamic leadership team at Richter and contribute my expertise in finance and investment to assist entrepreneurial families and business owners in achieving their business, family, and financial goals. As we collaborate and innovate together, I look forward to leveraging my skills and knowledge to drive success for our current and future clients," added Anik Lanthier, Chief Investment Officer, RFO and Partner at Richter.

RICHTER'S REMARKABLE GROWTH AND SUCCESS IN THE MARKET

Richter continues its impressive trajectory of sustained growth, solidifying its position as the first and only Business | Family Office in Canada, serving both the business and family needs of successful business owners, and rapidly expanding its presence in the Toronto market. As such, Richter is also pleased to announce the arrival of Joe Triolo as a new Partner. Over the course of his career, Joe Triolo has built deep relationships with his clients, and helped them create strategic direction, purpose and alignment of all their interests. As a seasoned leader, Joe brings extensive experience in audit and tax, and in addressing the intricacies of family office structures and related tax planning.

Furthermore, Richter is proud to announce the appointment of two highly experienced vice-presidents to the position of partner: Nancy Tavoukdjian and Nicolas Ravary-Cossette. Nancy Tavoukdjian joined Richter in 2014 and has since developed a keen understanding and approach in dealing with highly complicated investments from tax and accounting. She is a key player in Richter's Family Office Services team, where she leads the implementation, support, and management of family office services for ultra-high-net-worth families. Nicolas Ravary-Cossette has an innovative approach and deep understanding of tax laws. He specializes in assisting clients with acquisition or divestiture transactions, focusing on due diligence and tax planning, and helps entrepreneurs with corporate tax planning for U.S. expansions. The addition of these new partners underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to the development of its exceptional talents and positions Richter for continued success in the market.

"This is great news for Richter, 2024 is off to a great start and it's only the beginning. I am filled with enthusiasm for the extraordinary year that awaits our firm and confident that our collective efforts will lead to unparalleled achievements and confirm Richter's unique position in the market and the incomparable value it brings to the entrepreneurs and their family," said Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner at Richter.

ABOUT RICHTER

Richter is a Business | Family Office that provides strategic advice on business matters and on families' financial and personal objectives across generations. With close to 100 years of experience advising at the intersection of family and business, Richter has developed an integrated approach to help business owners find sustainable success. Whether business, personal, or both, Richter is uniquely positioned to address the needs of Canada's most successful entrepreneurs, private clients, business owners and business families and help them chart a clear path to shape their legacy for the future. Founded in 1926, Richter's 600-person multidisciplinary team continuously innovates to create value for our people, clients, and community in Canada and in the US.

ABOUT THE NEW PARTNERS

Anik Lanthier, M.Sc., CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager of Richter Family Office, Partner

Anik Lanthier has over 25 years of proven expertise in finance and investment industry, having held several senior roles at PSP Investments, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with over $200B of AUM, and Fiera capital, a publicly traded asset management firm, with over $180B in AUM. Her extensive experience includes overseeing, designing and growing broad portfolios, demonstrating an exceptional ability to navigate dynamic market conditions and access to world-class investment strategies while focusing on the sustainable growth of talent. In her new role at Richter, she will be responsible for leveraging the firm's global network of investment managers and growing institutional framework to continuously meet the ever-changing realities of families and business owners.

Joe Triolo, CPA, Partner

Over the course of his career, Joe Triolo has built deep relationships with his clients, and has helped them create strategic direction, purpose and alignment of all their interests. As a seasoned leader, Joe has extensive experience in audit and tax. Specializing in complex accounting issues, Joe navigates challenges such as debt restructuring, stock-based compensation and business combinations with finesse. Adding to his repertoire, Joe also has experience in addressing the intricacies of family office structures and related tax planning.

Nancy Tavoukdjian, CPA, PI. Fin., Partner

Nancy joined Richter in 2014 and the Family Office Services team in 2016, where she had an instrumental role in its growth and success, and leads the implementation, support, and management of family office services for ultra-high-net-worth families. Nancy has developed a keen understanding and approach in dealing with highly complicated investments in the areas of tax and accounting. Nancy ensures integration and optimization of financial matters, such as tax, accounting, wealth management, financial management and strategy, estates and Next Gen planning, philanthropy and governance.

Nicolas Ravary-Cossette, CPA, D.E.S.S., FISC, Partner

Nicolas is a highly determined professional who goes above and beyond to meet his clients' needs. He is known for his innovative approach and deep understanding of tax laws. With a diverse background, Nicolas specializes in assisting clients with acquisition or divestiture transactions, focusing on due diligence and tax planning. He also helps entrepreneurs with corporate tax planning for U.S. expansions and provides tailored tax solutions for families immigrating to the U.S.

For further information: or media inquiries, please contact: Isabelle Famery, Communications Manager, Richter, 514-824-1761, [email protected]