MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As U.S. tariffs continue to disrupt global trade, Canadian food manufacturers and distributors are taking swift and strategic action to counter the impact of rising costs, supply chain instability, and cross-border uncertainty, according to a comprehensive summary on the state of food manufacturing in Canada, released by Richter. Based on insights gathered from senior leaders across the food sector, Richter's summary reveals that companies, already navigating post-pandemic recovery, are now facing compounding trade challenges. In response, many are adopting new tactics, including renegotiating supplier contracts, diversifying supply sources, and adjusting pricing models.

"Tariffs are adding cost pressure and volatility just as we're regaining stability," said one foodservice distributor consulted by Richter. "Many companies are now embedding tariff clauses and shifting suppliers entirely."

Key findings from Richter's analysis include:

Diversifying the supply base: Companies are reducing reliance on U.S. inputs by exploring Canadian, European, and Asian suppliers. For example, one leader in beverage manufacturing is looking closer to home and finding results; "about 40% of our raw material costs are currently US-sourced, and we plan to reduce this to about 20%. We've found some Canadian suppliers at 60-70% of US costs with better lead times."

Renegotiating Supplier Contracts: Operators are renegotiating contracts to include volume-based discounts, flexible pricing terms, and risk-sharing mechanisms. One leader in the meat processing industry commented: "we negotiated volume discounts and better terms with core suppliers."

Managing Input Costs: Cost-conscious changes in materials and product formats are helping mitigate inflation without major operational overhauls.

Selective Price Increases: Tiered and SKU-level pricing strategies are being implemented to balance cost recovery and customer sensitivity. For example, a leading meat processor comments: "We adopted a two-tier pricing strategy: absorption on premium, pass-through on commodity SKUs."

Operational Adjustments: Companies are increasing inventory buffers and warehousing capacity to manage transit disruptions and cost spikes. A leading seafood distributor comments: "We usually hold a safety stock of around eight weeks. We have pushed that out now to about 10 weeks." However, this also raises concerns about warehousing costs, which could further erode margins if not managed carefully.

Despite these tactical responses, Richter warns that the sector needs a more strategic, long-term response to build resilience in the face of continued trade instability. The firm outlines six priority actions:

Diversify sourcing at a strategic level Restructure cross-border operations Invest in forecasting and scenario planning tools Redesign pricing and commercial models Pursue new domestic and international markets Explore vertical integration for critical inputs

"Tariff disruption is no longer a short-term issue—it's a structural shift," said the summary. "Canadian food businesses must proactively transform their supply chains, pricing strategies, and market exposure if they hope to thrive in this evolving trade environment."

To read the full summary, click here.

