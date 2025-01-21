MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Richter is proud to announce the appointment of Sarah Benammar, Dominique Loiseau, Derek Mior, Shahaf Ozgaon, Luciano Renda as its newest Partners. In addition, the firm is thrilled to welcome Matthew Fantauzzi as a Partner, further enhancing its multidisciplinary expertise and client-focused leadership.

These appointments reflect Richter's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and fostering sustainable success for Canada's most successful entrepreneurs, business families, and private clients for almost a century. Each of the new Partners brings unique expertise and an unwavering commitment to supporting clients as they navigate the complex intersection of business and family.

"This milestone reflects the exceptional talent and leadership within our firm. Our new partners embody Richter's core values and have shown unwavering dedication to creating value for our clients, people, and community. Their contributions strengthen our position as trusted advisors, I am confident their leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping a bright future for Richter," said Tasso Lagios, Managing Partner at Richter.

About the New Partners

Sarah Benammar, CPA, LL.M. Fisc.

Sarah specializes in tailored tax planning, offering clear and practical solutions that empower entrepreneurs to make informed decisions. With expertise in business operations, transactions, succession planning, and legacy wealth management, she seamlessly integrates family values with business objectives. A dedicated mentor and collaborator, Sarah also plays a key role in Richter's training, recruitment, and retention initiatives.

Matthew Fantauzzi, CPA

Matthew is known for his personable approach and dedication to empowering business owners and their families to make confident financial decisions. With extensive experience in divestiture transactions, he advises on business sales, estate and succession planning, and wealth transitions across generations. Matthew's ability to simplify complex financial situations and align strategies with client goals makes him a valued partner in their journey.

Dominique Loiseau, CPA

Dominique brings extensive experience in consulting and certification, with a focus on the manufacturing, distribution, health, and real estate sectors. Known for his problem-solving and analytical skills, he excels in managing complex mandates and significant transactions, delivering value-added recommendations to clients. Dominique's dedication, organizational expertise, and ability to navigate tight budgets and deadlines make him a trusted advisor in his field.

Derek Mior, CPA

Derek brings over a decade of expertise in U.S. tax compliance and consulting, offering innovative solutions tailored to clients operating in the United States. Known for his collaborative approach and leadership, Derek has refined his skills in corporate and personal tax, restructuring, estate planning, and due diligence. His professionalism and dedication have made him a respected advisor among clients and peers alike.

Shahaf Ozgaon, CPA

Shahaf is a trusted advisor to entrepreneurial clients, known for his calm demeanor, attentiveness, and dedication. With expertise in assurance and advisory engagements, he advises on tax planning, operational efficiency, transaction support, and identifying business risks and opportunities. Shahaf's structured and creative approach fosters collaboration, delivering exceptional results for clients while mentoring the next generation of professionals.

Luciano Renda, CPA, CFA, CBV

Luciano plays a leading role in transaction advisory services, supporting companies, private equity firms, family offices, and financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada. Known for his ability to navigate complex transactions and deliver results, he specializes in quality of earnings assessments, working capital, vendor assistance, and sale and purchase agreement advisory. With extensive experience across diverse industries, Luciano provides valuable insights that help clients achieve their objectives.

As the firm continues to innovate and grow, these leaders will help guide Richter's journey into its next 100 years of success.

About Richter

Richter is a Business | Family Office that provides strategic advice on business matters and on families' financial and personal objectives across generations. With close to 100 years of experience advising at the intersection of family and business, Richter has developed an integrated approach to help business owners find sustainable success. Whether business, personal, or both, Richter is uniquely positioned to address the needs of Canada's most successful entrepreneurs, private clients, business owners and business families and help them chart a clear path to shape their legacy for the future. Founded in 1926, Richter's 600-person multidisciplinary team continuously innovates to create value for our people, clients, and community in Canada and in the US.

SOURCE Richter

For media inquiries, please contact: Teresa Chimienti, Director, Marketing & Business Development, [email protected]